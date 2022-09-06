Bagnaia wins epic Misano GP, reduces gap to take on top-ranked Quartararo

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia became the first-ever rider to have triumphed in four consecutive MotoGP races for the Italian manufacturer.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia extended his winning streak at San Marino Grand Prix, becoming the first-ever rider to have triumphed in four consecutive MotoGP races for the Italian manufacturer. The victory, which was also his sixth win out of the 14GPs raced so far, has helped him climb to the second spot in the drivers’ championship.

The 25-year-old Italian has now narrowed the gap to under 30 points as he inches closer to take on reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, who is yet to taste victory since his last win at the German Grand Prix in June.

Jack Miller, who started from pole for the second time in his career had quite a start as he led Enea Bastianini and team-mate Bagnania.

There was chaos at Turn 1 involving Brad Binder, Johann Zarco, Michele Pirro, and Pol Espargaro. The KTM rider clipped Johann Zarco, who had a rather slow start, which forced a crash that involved Pirro and Espargaro, who were positioned on the outside.

Further ahead, at the start of Lap 2, race leader Miller crashed at Turn 4, resulting in a short-lived lead for the Australian.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro has now dropped to the third spot in the riders’ championship 2022 after finishing sixth. There’s a gap of just 3 points between Espargaro and second-placed Bagnania, making the title fight more exciting with just 33 points separating the top three contenders.

Bagnaia held off his 2023 team-mate Bastianini and Maverick Vinales to take the race home. Luca Marini finished fourth ahead of Quartararo. Espargaro crossed the finish line in sixth, ahead of Alex Rins, Brad Binder, Jorge Martin, and Alex Marquez.

Andrea Dovizioso, who hung his racing gloves after a glorious 15-year-long career in the premier class, finished in twelfth. The veteran Italian rider will be replaced by Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow for the remainder of the season.

