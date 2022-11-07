Bagnaia crowned 2022 MotoGP champion, Rins ensures hero’s sendoff for Suzuki at Valencia GP

Bagnaia became the first Italian since Valentino Rossi in 2009 to claim the MotoGP World Championship.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins put up a dominant display at the circuit Ricardo Tormo to give the Hamamatsu factory an emotional send off in its last outing before the MotoGP operations shut off, as the Spaniard took the top honours at the Grand Prix of Valencia.



Fabio Quartararo, who required nothing less than a win provided Bagnaia finished 14th or lower, had a stellar ride but it wasn’t enough for him to retain his title. The Frenchman finished fourth, and therefore, Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, who saw the chequered flag at ninth, did just enough to claim the 2022 MotoGP World Championship.

Bagnaia pulled off the greatest comeback in the premier class motorcycle racing as he overcame a 91-point deficit from the mid-season standings. The 25-year-old became the first Italian since Valentino Rossi in 2009 to claim the MotoGP World Championship. Further, it was also Ducati’s first title after a 15-year-long drought.



As the lights went out at the Ricardo Tormo, Rins made a swift move to jump from P5 to take the early lead at Turn 1, with poleman Jorge Martin and Honda’s Marc Marquez slotting in behind.



As one would have expected, Quartararo and Bagnaia had a fierce exchange of positions in the early laps. The title contenders went on to make a worrisome contact in Lap 2, due to which the Italian lost the right wing of his Ducati. The Italian had a rather safe ride and did just about enough to earn the title.



KTM’s Brad Binder gained a hard-fought five positions to finish second, ahead of Martin.



Six time premier class champion Marquez, who has had an injury-beset season in 2022, had a day to forget as he crashed out into the gravel at Turn 8 in Lap 10, thereby promoting Quartararo to fourth.



Aprilia, who were amongst the title contenders in the penultimate round of the campaign at Malaysian GP, had a dismaying outing as both their riders had to bow out of the race due to mechanical issues.



Jack Miller ended his 2022 campaign in the gravel as he skidded off the track in the latter laps of the grand prix.



Binder’s teammate Miguel Oliveira leap-frogged nine positions to finish fifth, ending KTM’s season on a high note. Suzuki’s Joan Mir gained six positions and finished sixth ahead of the Ducati trio of Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, and Bagnaia.

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli completed the top-ten ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, as Remy Gardner, Takaaki Nakagami, and Fabio Di Giannantonio picked up the last points on the table.