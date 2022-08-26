Audi set to enter Formula 1 in 2026

Audi announced its entry into F1 soon after the FIA World Motorsport Council approved the new power unit regulations set to come into effect from 2026.

Following a long period of speculations, German luxury carmaker Audi has officially announced its plan to enter Formula 1 as a power unit constructor.

Come 2026, the manufacturer will race in the motorsport as it is gearing up to build its power unit at the Audi Sport facility in Neuburg, Germany.



Audi announced its entry into F1 soon after the FIA World Motorsport Council approved the new power unit regulations set to come into effect from 2026. The financial regulations as for the power units will reduce the overall costs for competitors, making it possible and attractive for newcomers, like Audi, to join the sport at a competitive level.



The German manufacturer hasn’t revealed the chassis partner it will join forces with. However, as per recent speculations, the manufacturer is expected to buy majority shares in Sauber, which currently operates Alfa Romeo’s F1 team.

On the other hand, Alfa Romeo has also announced to end its ties with Sauber F1 at the end of 2023 F1 season, adding more fuel to the debate.



Audi, in a statement, said that the key to getting involved in the world’s most popular racing series is the clear plan to become more sustainable and cost-efficient. The new technical rules, which will apply from 2026, focus on greater electrification and advanced sustainable fuel.

From 2026, the electric power output for the power units, consisting of an electric motor, battery, control electronics, and a combustion engine, will increase sharply compared to today’s Formula 1 drive systems. The electric motor will then be nearly as powerful as the combustion engine, which has an output of about 400 kW (536 bhp). The highly efficient 1.6-liter turbo engines run on advanced sustainable fuel – also a prerequisite for Audi’s entry into the series.

Markus Duesmann, Chairman, Board of Management, Audi AG said “Formula 1 is both a global stage for our brand and a highly challenging development laboratory. The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved.”