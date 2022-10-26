Audi partners Sauber for its Formula 1 debut in 2026

Audi has partnered with Swiss constructor Sauber as the German auto major will enter the Formula 1 in 2026.

German carmaker Audi has reached an agreement with Swiss constructor Sauber to become its strategic partner when the German auto major enters Formula 1 in 2026.

Ahead of the Grand Prix of Belgium in August, the German manufacturer announced its arrival in Formula 1 as a power unit supplier. However, the company remained tight-lipped about who it was going to partner with.

Audi will develop the power unit at the Audi Sports facility in Neuberg, Germany, where more than 120 people are already working on the project. Sauber, on the other hand, will manufacture the F1 car at their headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Audi is also planning to buy a stake in the Sauber Group, which has been running under the Alfa Romeo banner since 2019 with the deal set to expire at the end of the 2023 campaign. Post that, the Swiss constructor is expected to retain its Sauber identity and will continue to use Italian manufacturer Ferrari’s power units in 2024 and 2025 before the Audi merger in the following campaign.

Come 2026, the motorsport will feature increased electrical power while the usage of sustainable fuels is targeted to be 100 percent.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1 said, “It is great news to hear that Audi will have a partnership with Sauber for their entry into Formula 1 in 2026. The combination of those two names is a very exciting prospect for our sport,”

“It highlights the strong momentum that Formula 1 has and the belief in our strategy to further grow and enhance the sport while delivering on our sustainability plans to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 with advanced sustainable fuels in the cars in 2026. We look forward to seeing their progress over the coming years and the car on the grid for the team’s first race.”, he added.