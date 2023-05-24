scorecardresearch

Aston Martin to use Honda engines for Formula 1 from 2026

From 2026, new regulations require F1 teams to increase electrical power in engines by as much as 50% and use fully-sustainable ethanol as fuel.

Written by Bloomberg
Honda Formula 1

Honda Motor Co. has signed an agreement with Aston Martin Racing Ltd. to supply the UK-based Formula 1 team with engines from 2026, returning to the world championship after leaving in 2021. 

“Honda is a company that has a history of growing by taking on new challenges including winning world-class races,” Honda Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe said at a briefing at the Japanese automaker’s headquarters in Tokyo on Wednesday. 

Billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Media acquired F1 in a $4.4 billion deal in 2017 and has sought to cultivate a new generation of fans by extending the sport’s reach in Asia, the US and Middle East, and launching a direct-to-consumer streaming service and the popular Netflix series “Drive to Survive.”

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 09:20 IST