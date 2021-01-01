Aston Martin to return to Formula 1 in March: Team livery to be launched next month

In February, Aston Martin Formula One Team will reveal its 2021 F1 car and livery, which includes four-time Formula 1 World Champion, Sebastian Vettel and multiple Grand Prix podium finisher, Lance Stroll.

It will now have been over six decades since the name Aston Martin was last heard of in Formula 1 racing. The Aston Martin Formula One Team is now set to make its race debut in Melbourne, Australia, on 21 March 2021, marking a return to top-flight single-seater competition for the luxury carmaker. The British marque has enjoyed great success in sportscar racing in recent years, highlighted by multiple class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and now it is time to return to the most famous of all motorsport arenas – Formula 1.

Much work has already been done via the company’s title sponsorship of Red Bull Racing, which Aston Martin will take further as it joins the F1 elite as a manufacturer.

“Formula 1 is a hugely powerful platform that will play a key part in the overall Aston Martin strategy as we seek to take the company forward. It is a truly global sport with a huge audience that we believe can help reignite the brand and further increase its desirability all over the world,” Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda Executive Chairman, said.

Also read: Akhil Rabindra: From go-karts to GT Championship for Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy

“This is a brand that has already had huge success in top-level international motorsport such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans – and now we have an opportunity to write a new page in the history books. That’s a hugely exciting prospect for anyone who is a lover of the Aston Martin brand, for fans of Formula 1 and the sport itself.”

The Aston Martin Formula One Team will take the great British brand to new audiences across the globe. By bringing fans right into the heart of the team, it will become a team for everyone, reaching out to new audiences in this rapidly changing world but always remembering the loyalty of the hardcore racing fans. The team’s journey to the grid will feature on all of the Aston Martin Formula One Team’s social media channels and on a brand new website.

In February, the team will reveal its 2021 F1 car and livery, which includes four-time Formula 1 World Champion, Sebastian Vettel and multiple Grand Prix podium finisher, Lance Stroll.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.