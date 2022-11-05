Asad Khan crowned champion of first-ever Hero Dirt Biking challenge

The first-ever Hero Dirt Biking Challenge has concluded with Asad Khan emerging as its champion. He gets a new Hero Xpulse 200 4V and a sponsorship contract worth Rs 10 lakh.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has recently crowned the first off-road riding champion in keeping with its commitment to promote multiple sports in the country. The first-ever Hero Dirt Biking Challenge was launched in July 2022. After a more than four-month-long rigorous contest among riders, it concluded with the final race on November 4.

It's all about determination, perseverance & endurance. Gear up for the ultimate grand finale, as the top 20 finalists race to win the title. Stay tuned to find out who wins the title of India's first Dirt Biking Hero. #HDBC #HeroDirtBikingChallenge #HDBC22 #Xpulse pic.twitter.com/gfI8LpM7y6 — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) November 4, 2022

In the final race on Friday, the top 20 riders from across the country competed to be the first Hero Dirt Biking Challenge champion and Asad Khan emerged as the winner. Rakesh N and Gidyun were first and second runners-up respectively. All of them took home a brand new Hero Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle.

While Asad Khan got a sponsorship contract worth Rs 10 lakh, the first and second runners-up received a sponsorship contract worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively. It is worth mentioning that Olesya Dias was recognised as the best female off-road rider for her performance across all the rounds. The HDBC will be telecasted on MTV and streamed over Voot.

Commenting on the HDBC, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The massive excitement and participation in Hero Dirt Biking Challenge, is proof that the off-road riding segment is growing in the country and Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of propagating this culture with the Hero Xpulse 200 4V.”

He further added, “Xpulse is a favourite of riders, whether professionals, amateurs or everyday users. HDBC is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country that has opened doors for riding enthusiasts to achieve glory and has provided India with its future champions. We congratulate the winners and wish all the finalists the best for the future.”

