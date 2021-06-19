Arjun Maini: Indian racer to race at Monza

Arjun Maini will make his debut in the German DTM series. He will be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 racecar. He is the first Inidan driver to compete in The German racing series

By:Updated: Jun 19, 2021 8:40 AM

MERCEDES-AMG driver, India’s Arjun Maini, has said he is confident of a good season ahead of the opening round of the revamped 2021DTM series, scheduled to take place at the Monza race circuit in Italy on June 19-20. The Bengaluru-based racer, who is supported by JK Racing, said, “I’m delighted to be back racing full-time after lockdowns affected my 2020 season. I have been wanting to race in DTM since 2015 when I was still in Formula 3, so it feels a bit surreal to be able to make my debut. Competing in the series won’t be easy but it’s the challenge that makes this experience so exciting,” Maini said.

DTM is Germany’s premier racing series, with a pre-Covid-19 track attendance figures topping over 60,000 on race day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus Comparison: Price, dimensions, features, specs

Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus Comparison: Price, dimensions, features, specs

Amazon Web Services to be Ferrari's cloud provider for Formula 1, racecars and road cars

Amazon Web Services to be Ferrari's cloud provider for Formula 1, racecars and road cars

Revolt RV400 sold out within 2 hours: Why this electric bike is so popular

Revolt RV400 sold out within 2 hours: Why this electric bike is so popular

India’s largest solar carport inaugurated at Tata Motors' Pune plant: All details

India’s largest solar carport inaugurated at Tata Motors' Pune plant: All details

Limited customers of Yamaha FZ-X to receive custom Casio G-Shock wristwatch

Limited customers of Yamaha FZ-X to receive custom Casio G-Shock wristwatch

Hyundai Alcazar gets 4,000 bookings: Diesel & petrol split, waiting period explained

Hyundai Alcazar gets 4,000 bookings: Diesel & petrol split, waiting period explained

Toyota Motor starts using Nutanix solutions to enhance vehicle design

Toyota Motor starts using Nutanix solutions to enhance vehicle design

Updated Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray-ZR unveiled: To get these new cool features

Updated Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray-ZR unveiled: To get these new cool features

Hyundai Alcazar launched at Rs 16.3 lakh: 7-Seat SUV ready to fight the Tata Safari

Hyundai Alcazar launched at Rs 16.3 lakh: 7-Seat SUV ready to fight the Tata Safari

Yamaha FZ-X launched: Features, price, specs of this new bike

Yamaha FZ-X launched: Features, price, specs of this new bike

Yamaha FZ-X 2021 India Launch Live News: Design, specs, expected price

Yamaha FZ-X 2021 India Launch Live News: Design, specs, expected price

Hyundai Alcazar 2021 India Launch LIVE: 7-seater Tata Safari rival's expected price, features, specs, variants

Hyundai Alcazar 2021 India Launch LIVE: 7-seater Tata Safari rival's expected price, features, specs, variants

Porsche Cayenne performance variant breaks record for fastest SUV around Nürburgring

Porsche Cayenne performance variant breaks record for fastest SUV around Nürburgring

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter now available with no cost EMI: Steps, conditions explained

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter now available with no cost EMI: Steps, conditions explained

Validity for DL, RC & other vehicle documents extended till 30 September

Validity for DL, RC & other vehicle documents extended till 30 September

India to increase ethanol production as people facing problems due to rising fuel prices: Gadkari

India to increase ethanol production as people facing problems due to rising fuel prices: Gadkari

New-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched: Prices start from Rs 2.17 crore

New-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched: Prices start from Rs 2.17 crore

Revolt RV400 gets a massive Rs 28,000 price cut: Now costs equivalent to Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Revolt RV400 gets a massive Rs 28,000 price cut: Now costs equivalent to Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Big price cut for electric scooters: Ather 450X, TVS iQube & more cheaper by this much

Big price cut for electric scooters: Ather 450X, TVS iQube & more cheaper by this much

Longer/extended warranty on cars/bikes: Good and bad points explained

Longer/extended warranty on cars/bikes: Good and bad points explained