Arjun Maini: Indian racer to race at Monza

Arjun Maini will make his debut in the German DTM series. He will be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 racecar. He is the first Inidan driver to compete in The German racing series

MERCEDES-AMG driver, India’s Arjun Maini, has said he is confident of a good season ahead of the opening round of the revamped 2021DTM series, scheduled to take place at the Monza race circuit in Italy on June 19-20. The Bengaluru-based racer, who is supported by JK Racing, said, “I’m delighted to be back racing full-time after lockdowns affected my 2020 season. I have been wanting to race in DTM since 2015 when I was still in Formula 3, so it feels a bit surreal to be able to make my debut. Competing in the series won’t be easy but it’s the challenge that makes this experience so exciting,” Maini said.

DTM is Germany’s premier racing series, with a pre-Covid-19 track attendance figures topping over 60,000 on race day.

