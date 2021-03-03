Alpine F1’s stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Draped in the French tri-colours, Alpine F1, the rebranded Renault F1 team will have Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso fight for the title. The team also have a new reserve driver in its line up.

By:March 3, 2021 6:00 PM

Alpine F1 Team has revealed the livery of its A521 car. From the 2021 season, the Enstone based team has decided to rebrand itself from Renault to Alpine, the historic sports car brand. Renault has decided to leverage its presence in F1 to push the Alpine brand globally. It will mark Alpine’s debut in the sport, but brings its long motorsport heritage. The team has revealed its much-anticipated livery. Finished in the stunning Alpine signature metallic blue accented with white and red, colours of the French flag. The launch of the car took place digitally, meaning we have only seen a rendering of it, and not the actual car itself.

The Alpine A521 uses an evolution of the Renault R.S.20 chassis and will continue to be powered by a Renault engine. Due to the regulations, cars across the grid will be using carryover parts from the 2020 season after the new regulations were delayed to 2022. however, some parts which are not homologated, Alpine states that each of them has been developed and improved.

Behind the wheel, Alpine will see Frenchman Esteban Ocon continue with the Enstone outfit who already has a podium in the bag from last year in Bahrain. But eyes will be drawn towards the former double world champion — Fernando Alonso who returns to the sport and the team for another innings. Additionally, Alpine has signed former AlphaTauri driver — Daniil Kvyat as the reserve driver. Whether he has entirely dropped his allegiance with the Red Bull Driver Programme however has not been confirmed.

With the rebranding to Alpine, the team also have rejigged its management. Former boss Cyril Abiteboul has stepped down to allow Laurent Rossi to take his place as the CEO. Marcin Budkowski will remain as the Executive Director and Davide Brivio will be in charge as the Racing Director,  all three who have joined the team following their stints in MotoGP with the Suzuki team.

Ocon will drive the 2021 Alpine F1 car around Silverstone during the shakedown run this week. Fernando Alonso is currently recovering from his road cycling accident and underwent a successful jaw repair surgery. However, he is expected to be fit for the pre-season test in Bahrain and ready before the season kicks off soon after.

