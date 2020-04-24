All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

Ford has built an all-electric prototype Mustang for the drag strip. With 1,400hp Ford aims to claim a quarter-mile time of 8 seconds at a max speed of 273kmph.

Without an ounce of gasoline and little noise, Ford plans to destroy the quarter-mile time with a low 8-second time at a maximum speed of 170mph (273kmph). Welcome everyone to the one-of-a-kind all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 commissioned by Ford Performance. Yes, the Mustang Cobra Jet is a Ford factory-built drag racer that uses all-electric propulsion.

The Mustang Cobra Jet is a battery-powered dragster that develops 1400hp and 1491Nm of torque! This Mustang is not to be confused with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV production model. The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is a one-off prototype based on a traditional Mustang GT car. Ford has brought this electric Mustang into the world to destroy records at the drag strip. The new Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is said to be a tribute act to the original Cobra Jet that first dominated drag strips in the late 1960s, one that’s still revered in modern times.

Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Icons is the man who oversees all of Ford’s iconic nameplates. They include the Bronco and of course the Mustang. Pericak said that Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation.

Pericak stated “Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

Ford says that with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype, it aims to advance the heritage and performance of the Mustang while incorporating some of the most advanced technology coming to Ford’s future powertrains.

“This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports.”

The all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is still currently undergoing its final test phase before it makes its world debut later this year at a drag racing event. Ford plans to demonstrate the prowess of its electric powertrain at what a sport electric cars show their true colours – silent instant torque with commendable acceleration against ICE counterparts.

If you’re new to the drag strip jargon, then this will simplify things for you a bit. Acceleration aficionados, mostly Americans, like to drag race their cars from a standstill to a finish line placed a quarter-of-a-mile, away to see who can do its the fastest and quickest. 1 mile is equal to 1.61kms. so a quarter of a mile would be around 400 metres. Ford is aiming to hit that quarter-mile at a low 8 second time is something to talk about for sure should they achieve it.

For perspective, the Tesla Model S was recorded completing a quarter-mile run in 10.4 seconds, clocking a top speed of 200kmph.

When it comes to Top Fuel Dragsters, these are massive Frankenstein machines build specifically for the purpose of mangling quarter-mile times. The quarter-mile record of a Top Fuel dragster is around 4.4 seconds! That’s covering about 100 metres a second – take that Usain Bolt! Additionally, they clock in at top speed at the finish line of around 540kmph!

Ford’s aims to get somewhere between a production car, and a total outright Top Fuel monster. In 2012, an electric motorcycle is said to have achieved a quarter-mile time of 6.9 seconds hitting a top speed of 324kmph, so that would be a little more of an ideal comparison to Ford’s target.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.