ABB has taken on the role as the official charging supplier and claims to have developed a compact, reliable and safe solution for charging the new Gen3 cars before race day and between sessions.

ABB has unveiled the charging technology that will be used for the Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship where each charger can deliver a maximum power of 160kW and is able to charge two vehicles with 80kW of power simultaneously, before the race. The charging infrastructure will allow race teams to benefit from a ‘double charging’ capacity from one unit, reducing the charger footprint and decreasing transportation emissions all because there will be no need for one unit per car.

The ABB Formula E Race Charger features ABB’s newest charging technology through a design that adapts technology already proven in road car charging applications to suit a motorsport environment. It claims to offer great reliability and consistency of performance, wherever in the world the chargers are used, from various power sources.

ABB has taken on the role as the official charging supplier and claims to have developed a compact, reliable and safe solution for charging the new Gen3 cars before race day and between sessions.

Frank Muhlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility said that they are delighted to bring their innovative charging solutions to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – continuing their drive to use the series as a testbed for new, more sustainable technologies. Charging the Gen3 cars will give us valuable testing information on charging in a high-paced, competitive environment. The experience and knowledge gained will be used to continuously improve ABB chargers for customer and consumer use.

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, added: “Technical progress and sustainable innovation are cornerstones of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Our partnership with ABB is based on a shared commitment to advance electric mobility and we are delighted ABB will deliver advanced charging systems for our race teams in Gen3. ABB’s mobile chargers set the industry standard and will serve as critical infrastructure in delivering the championship. We look forward to showcasing ABB’s leading charging products under the exacting standards of competition and demonstrating that high performance and sustainability can coexist without compromise.”

ABB is a world leader in EV charging solutions, with sales across more than 85 countries. Since entering the e-mobility market back in 2010, the company has sold more than more than 40,000 DC fast chargers and 800,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.