24th JK Tyre NRC grand finale kicked off: Thrilling Continental GT cup

The grand finale of the 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship has kicked off today at Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway. The championship has three categories: LGB Formula 4, Novice Cup, and Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The grand finale of the 24th edition of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship has got off to a flying start today at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. The first round of the 24th edition of the JKNRC was kickstarted on October 24, 2021. Now, on day one of the fourth and the final round of the championship, we witnessed some great wheel-to-wheel action across all racing categories.

The JK Tyre NRC has three categories in total, namely the LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, and JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. Day one of the fourth round of the championship was filled with action across all categories, with the most thrilling one being the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. The day one’s provisional race results for all three categories are mentioned below:

JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup (Race 1):

Meka Vidhuraj – 13:32.000

Anish D Shetty -13:32.061

Allwin Xavier -13:40.861

JK Tyre Novice Cup (Race 1):

Ruhaan Alva (MSport) – 14:27.599

Neym Rizvi (MSport) – 14:29.854

Aadithya Parasuram (Hasten Performance) – 14:31.269

LGB Formula 4 (Race 1):

Amir Syed (Ahura Racing) – 21:47.001

Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) – 21:49.327

Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) – 21:52.460

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty kept leading all through the way, but at the final moment, stealing the win from the race leader in microseconds, Meka Vidhuraj went for a nail-biting win. Next, in the Novice Cup, Bengaluru boy Ruhaan Alva stood at the pole position ever since the race began. Finally, we had the LGB Formula 4 in which Amir Syed, in his maiden year, went on to win the race.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

However, the championship isn’t over yet! There are close differences in overall point tables, and all this promises day two of the grand finale to be a cracker of a season full of excitement and thrill, as we get closer to witnessing the 2021 Champions of JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship tomorrow. Stay tuned for all the action coming your way!

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.