24th JK Tyre-FMSCI championship marks thrilling end for round 2

The round 2 of the 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship concluded with a lot of heat on the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday. The championship has three categories in total, namely LGB Formula Class 4, Novice Cup, and Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

By:November 22, 2021 11:58 AM

 

Round 2 of the 24th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship came to an end last weekend. The championship included three race categories – LGB Formula Class 4, Novice Cup, and Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. In the LGB Formula 4 Series, T.S. Diljith and Tijil Rao won a race each. Both the participants are from the Dark Don racing team. Diljith and Rao made it to the podium in the championship held at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday with lap times of  23:10.852 and 21:34.441, respectively. On Saturday, however, the team Dark Don could not make its way to the podium.

Amir Sayed of Ahura Racing notched up his way to the podium on Saturday, but the final championship win came in the hands of T.S. Diljith, as he took the prime spot on the podium in the opening race for the day. The wrest for the position was indeed tough. Vishnu Prasad from Thrissur, the championship leader, gave a tough fight to Diljith and was on his tail for the most part.

Talking of the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Ruhaan Alva from the MSport team made yet another grand double in the championship for the Novice Cup category. Following hot on the heels of Ruhan was Jaden Pariat from MSport itself. Jaden Pariant took the second spot in both the races on Sunday.

For race 2 of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Damodara Shetty from Hubli finished first. However, a 30-second penalty made him pay the price by not being able to complete a grand double. Anish received the penalty for overtaking under yellow flags. Resultantly, Anfal Akdhar and Allwin Xavier were elevated to the first and second spot while they finished second and third in race 2. Also, Raj Kumar moved one place up to secure a podium due to the 30-second penalty that Shetty received.

