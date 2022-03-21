Ferrari bags a 1-2 finish at Bahrain GP 2022: Red Bull duo fails to cross the finish line

The new chapter in the history of Formula 1 started in Bahrain with Ferrari taking the top two spots with the Mercedes duo just behind.

The 2022 season of Formula 1 began on a high note for Scuderia Ferrari as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished in first and second, respectively. Mercedes managed to follow behind them with their two drivers, partly thanks to the Red Bull cars not finishing the race due to technical issues. Leclerc led the race for most of the race, displaying the prowess of the new Ferrari cars and the driver’s own skills. Mclaren was another big name that was seen struggling to crack the Top 15 for the majority of the race.

The new regulations are turning out to be rather challenging for many of the teams. The porpoising issues that plagued Mercedes during FP were ironed out to a certain extent but did hamper them a little. Getting the tyres to grip the tarmac was another challenge for most teams. McLaren was the only one that went with medium compound tyres while the rest of the lineup went with soft tyres at the start. This did not help the British team as Ricardo and Norris finished in 14th and 15th place, respectively.

The first three positions remained the same for most of the race. Verstappen made a valiant effort to get to the front of the pack at the start but Leclerc did a great job defending his position. It was not a good start for Perez and Ricardo. Perez lost 2 positions right after a few corners while the Aussie slipped down to the bottom of the chart. Esteban Ocon got a 5-second penalty in lap 6 for causing Mick Schumacher to go off track because of their collision in lap 4.

Valtteri Bottas slipped down the ladder despite a strong showing in Qualifying. The Finnish driver would have loved to beat the Mercs but could not keep up the pace during the race. Hamilton was the first to pit during lap 12 to switch to hard tyres, hoping to try and gain some pace. Sadly, the tactic of sticking with the hard compound tyres did not work as well as the team had hoped and he had to make a late-race change to soft tyres again. The hard compound rubber was not behaving well and the seven-time world champion was seen struggling for grip.

The Ferrari drivers kept a good pace throughout the race and thanks to some clever pit stops, managed to win the race. The gap between Leclerc and Verstappen had stretched to more than three seconds during the course of the race. A pit stop during Lap 16 gave the Dutchman a chance to close the gap but not for very long.

Lap 14 saw some high octane action as Verstappen went for a cinematic overtake, leaving a trail of sparks behind. However, the young driver clawed back his position soon after. The battle had just become a lot more amazing. As if this was not enough, the two did an action replay of the same on the next lap. Verstappen tried an overtake for a third time in the same place in the next lap but this time went on a bit too hot in the corner and had to slam the brakes, resulting in a wheel lockup and a lot of smoke. This lent the Dutchman the lead position for a few seconds before he was overtaken again. Lap 44 and 45 brought a new lease of life to the race with a couple of late-race pit stops. In a last-ditch effort of sorts, the two Red Bull cars came in the pit lane for a tyre change.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was the sneaky driver for the day as he maintained a steady pace with almost no drama. Things were looking good for the Frenchman was all-set to score some points due to his steady performance in the midfield until Lap 46. Gasly’s AT03 caught fire mid-race forcing him to stop and jump out of the car as quickly as possible. It was a relief to see the driver get out of the car without suffering any harm. This brought a temporary halt to the race as authorities worked on getting the car off the track.

Thanks to the “incident” last year, the new regulations state that all the cars had to line up behind the safety car after the race was stopped. The cars would be allowed to un-lap themselves and get in the same position they were, prior to the race coming to a halt. This gave many competitors a second chance at making up some places as the time gap would be lesser than what it was, despite the positions being the same.

Lap 51 began with the Ferraris and Red Bulls lined up alternatively. Max was struggling with his steering wheel, keeping him just out of reach of Leclerc. While the rest of the race settled into a pace with not much movement, the head of the pack saw some action around Lap 54 and 55. Verstappen felt pressure from Sainz and was eventually overtaken.

Red Bull’s star driver, Verstappen had managed to stay in second for most of the race but eventually could not finish the race due to what he assumed was a battery issue. Sergio Perez had kept the pressure on the other drivers and would have scored a better position than Hamilton if not for the tragic spin during the very last lap. The Mexican driver was complaining of power loss and the engine subsequently shut down at Turn 1, resulting in the car spinning out and coming to a halt. The team that was looking like a solid contender for the podium ended up having both their cars at the bottom of the chart.

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP results (Top 10)

1. Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)

2. Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) +5.598s

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG Petronas) +9.675s

4. George Russell (Mercedes AMG Petronas) +11.211s

5. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +14.754s

6. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) +16.119s

7. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +19.423s

8. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) +20.386s

9. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) +22.390s

10. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) +23.064s

