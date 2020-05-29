24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to debut on 13-14 June: Alonso, Barrichello, Button sign up

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to kick off 13 June! As it is the most extreme race in the real world, the virtual race will attempt to recreate the same thrill and endurance with driver swaps and everything.

Organised by the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will make its debut on 13-14 June with some of the very notable race car drivers including two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso, 11-time grand prix winner Rubens Barrichello, and 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button, having already signed up. The teams will be made up of a combination of professional racing drivers and esports champions to challenge each other on the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit, for 24 hours. Like it is in the real world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the most extreme test seen in the virtual world as and it will be broadcast live on television across the globe. The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race will begin on 13th June at 3 pm (French time).

Concept behind 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Team composition: Teams will be composed of four drivers – each line up must consist of at least two professional drivers and a maximum of two sim racers

The gaming platform to be used is rFactor 2 and it will consist of a maximum of 50 cars

Cars to be used: LMP2 and GTE. The teams involved are free to create their own car livery.

Racing conditions: Variable weather conditions, dynamic day and night racing, damaged cars can be repaired in the pits, teams will work to create their own setups to optimise performance. Refuelling and tyre changes are essential criteria. The strategy will be at the heart of the race.

Driver changes are compulsory. The minimum driving time over the entire event is four hours for each driver. The maximum driving time over the entire race is seven hours for each driver.

