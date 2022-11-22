2023 Formula 1 confirmed grid: How are your favourite teams lining up?

The grid for the forthcoming Formula 1 season is officially set. Here’s how your favourite teams line up.

With Logan Sergeant claiming the final seat available for the 2023 Formula 1 campaign, the grid for the forthcoming season is officially set.

The American driver will join Alex Albon at Williams after getting a superlicence for his exploits in the recently-concluded Formula 2 season, where he finished fourth in the standings.

Alfa Romeo along with the three powerhouses – Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari, will field an unchanged drivers’ lineup next season.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will continue to pair with Sergio Perez for a third season together as they seem to have buried the hatchet following Perez’ comments after the penultimate race of the season when the Dutchman’s resilience to swap positions cost Checo crucial championship points.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will continue to drive together, as will Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

For the rest of the grid, there is a lot of movement as McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, AlphaTauri will field a changed lineup, as will Haas.

The Alpine-Oscar Piastri saga shocked the realm of Formula 1 earlier this year as Apine had announced that the Australian will be driving for them in 2023 only for the 21-year-old to deny that publicly.

With two-time world champion Fernando Alonso’s shocking move to Aston Martin where he will take the seat of Sebastian Vettel to partner Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly is set to replace the Spaniard at Alpine to pair up with Esteban Ocon in what will be an all-French lineup.

Piastri, after snubbing Alpine, has joined McLaren to join forces with Lando Norris, with Daniel Ricciardo ousted and having found a place at his former team Red Bull as a reserve driver for 2023.



Nick de Vries replaced the departed Gasly to drive together with Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri.



Nico Hulkenberg, following a period of three seasons without a full-time race seat, finally gets a contract with Haas to join Kevin Magnussen as Mick Schumacher’s contract wasn’t renewed.

At Williams, Alex Albon gets a new partner in American rookie Sargeant. On the other hand, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will continue to pair together in 2023.