2022 MotoGP provisional calendar announced: 21 races, two new circuits

For the first time in MotoGP history, a 21-race calendar will take place. The most that have happened in years gone by is 19, but with the exciting additions of Indonesia and Finland, 2022’s tally will be a thrilling 21.

The provisional calendar for the MotoGP 2022 season was announced today in what looks to be shaping up as another remarkable year of premier-class motorcycle racing. The season will include 21 rounds and among some changes is the addition of two new circuits in next year’s provisional calendar. Rounds 2 and 13 of next season will see the MotoGP riders tackle brand-new circuits: the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia and Finland’s KymiRing.

Mandalika will initially host MotoGP action for the first time at the second 2022 Official pre-season Test, with the premier class getting to grips with the 4.3 km layout before heading back to Indonesia after Qatar’s season-opener.

The KymiRing welcomed MotoGP bikes to its new layout for the first time in August 2019, when factory test riders visited Finland for an inaugural test. When MotoGP visits Finland in July, it will be the first Finnish GP since 1982.

Round 3 will see the races head back to Argentina and the wonderful Termas de Rio Hondo for the first time since 2019 – a venue that will be a part of the calendar until at least 2025 after the recent contract announcement.

Also read: F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

In addition, in the latter stages of the 2022 season, four more places that were missed out on earlier will be revisited – Motegi, Buriram, Phillip Island and Sepang. The so-called flyaway races in Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia are provisionally returning in 2022.

For the first time in MotoGP history, a 21-race calendar will take place. The most that have happened in years gone by is 19, but with the exciting additions of Indonesia and Finland, 2022’s tally will be a thrilling 21.

(MotoGP.com)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.