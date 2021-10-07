2022 MotoGP provisional calendar announced: 21 races, two new circuits

For the first time in MotoGP history, a 21-race calendar will take place. The most that have happened in years gone by is 19, but with the exciting additions of Indonesia and Finland, 2022’s tally will be a thrilling 21.

By:October 7, 2021 5:02 PM

The provisional calendar for the MotoGP 2022 season was announced today in what looks to be shaping up as another remarkable year of premier-class motorcycle racing. The season will include 21 rounds and among some changes is the addition of two new circuits in next year’s provisional calendar. Rounds 2 and 13 of next season will see the MotoGP riders tackle brand-new circuits: the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia and Finland’s KymiRing.

Mandalika will initially host MotoGP action for the first time at the second 2022 Official pre-season Test, with the premier class getting to grips with the 4.3 km layout before heading back to Indonesia after Qatar’s season-opener.

The KymiRing welcomed MotoGP bikes to its new layout for the first time in August 2019, when factory test riders visited Finland for an inaugural test. When MotoGP visits Finland in July, it will be the first Finnish GP since 1982.

Round 3 will see the races head back to Argentina and the wonderful Termas de Rio Hondo for the first time since 2019 – a venue that will be a part of the calendar until at least 2025 after the recent contract announcement.

Also read: F1 2022 calendar could feature 23 races, seven sprint qualifying Grands Prix

In addition, in the latter stages of the 2022 season, four more places that were missed out on earlier will be revisited – Motegi, Buriram, Phillip Island and Sepang. The so-called flyaway races in Japan, Thailand, Australia and Malaysia are provisionally returning in 2022.

For the first time in MotoGP history, a 21-race calendar will take place. The most that have happened in years gone by is 19, but with the exciting additions of Indonesia and Finland, 2022’s tally will be a thrilling 21.

(MotoGP.com)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Luxury Ride inaugurates new service outlet in Delhi for pre-owned luxury cars

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

Ola steps into used car market in 30 cities: To expand to 100 cities by 2022

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing