2022 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo bags win at Portuguese GP

French rider – Fabio Quartararo, of Monster Energy Yamaha took away the title of race winner at the Portuguese GP, followed by Johann Zarco and Aleix Espargaro, respectively.

Written by Mohit Bhardwaj

MotoGP 2022 is offering a lot in terms of drama. Last weekend, Fabio Quartararo of Monster Yamaha won the race, making it his first win of the season. In fact, he now holds the position of the championship leader. The French rider was joined on the podium by another countryman – Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing. Aleix Espargaro finished third on the last race weekend and holds the third position in the championship.

Now, Alex Rins of Suzuki Ecstar and Quartararo have taken the leading position for the championship with 69 points in their bags. The race started smoothly, and it was during the fourth lap that the Quartararo started leading the race until he made it to the podium.

Interestingly, Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez also showed some fierce competition. However, the elder brother managed to lead the race and ended in 6th position, followed by Alex bagging 7th position with a difference of 0.020 seconds.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, said, “It’s not the result we want or want to be fighting for but today we did not have the feeling. Already in Warm Up I was not feeling how I wanted, and we made a small change for the race which helped a bit but the speed of our rivals was more than we had. We were there fighting with Pol in the start of the race and then Alex in the second half, it was an all-Honda battle really. Within this battle we were able to come out on top which was a positive but it’s true this is not where we should be. We need to be faster, in Jerez it’s time to be faster and finish closer to the front.”

The ninth position also came under the Honda’s umbrella – Pol Espargaro of the Repsol Honda Team. Finishing tenth yesterday was Maverick Vinales of Aprilia Racing.

Portuguese Grand Prix Race Results

Pos.RiderNumNationTeamConstructorTime/Gap
1QUARTARARO Fabio20FRAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha41’39.611
2ZARCO Johann5FRAPramac RacingDucati5.409
3ESPARGARO Aleix41SPAAprilia RacingAprilia6.068
4RINS Alex42SPATeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki9.633
5OLIVEIRA Miguel88PORRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM13.573
6MARQUEZ Marc93SPARepsol Honda TeamHonda16.163
7MARQUEZ Alex73SPALCR HondaHonda16.183
8BAGNAIA Francesco62ITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati16.511
9ESPARGARO Pol44SPARepsol Honda TeamHonda16.769
10VINALES Maverick12SPAAprilia RacingAprilia18.063
11DOVIZIOSO Andrea4ITAWithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamaha29.029
12MARINI Luca10ITAMooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati29.249
13MORBIDELLI Franco21ITAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha33.354
14GARDNER Remy87AUSTech 3 KTM Factory RacingKTM40.205
15BEZZECCHI Marco73ITAMooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati46.052
16NAKAGAMI Takaaki30JPNLCR HondaHonda49.569
17BINDER Darryn40RSAWithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamaha50.303
18SAVADORI Lorenzo32ITAAprilia Racing Test TeamApriliaDNF
19DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio49ITATeam Gresini Racing MotoGPDucatiDNF
20MIR Joan36SPATeam Suzuki EcstarSuzukiDNF
21MILLER Jack43AUSDucati Lenovo TeamDucatiDNF
22BINDER Brad33RSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTMDNF
23BASTIANINI Enea23ITATeam Gresini Racing MotoGPDucatiDNF
24MARTIN Jorge89SPAPramac RacingDucatiDNF

