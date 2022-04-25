2022 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo bags win at Portuguese GP

French rider – Fabio Quartararo, of Monster Energy Yamaha took away the title of race winner at the Portuguese GP, followed by Johann Zarco and Aleix Espargaro, respectively.

MotoGP 2022 is offering a lot in terms of drama. Last weekend, Fabio Quartararo of Monster Yamaha won the race, making it his first win of the season. In fact, he now holds the position of the championship leader. The French rider was joined on the podium by another countryman – Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing. Aleix Espargaro finished third on the last race weekend and holds the third position in the championship.

Now, Alex Rins of Suzuki Ecstar and Quartararo have taken the leading position for the championship with 69 points in their bags. The race started smoothly, and it was during the fourth lap that the Quartararo started leading the race until he made it to the podium.

Interestingly, Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez also showed some fierce competition. However, the elder brother managed to lead the race and ended in 6th position, followed by Alex bagging 7th position with a difference of 0.020 seconds.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, said, “It’s not the result we want or want to be fighting for but today we did not have the feeling. Already in Warm Up I was not feeling how I wanted, and we made a small change for the race which helped a bit but the speed of our rivals was more than we had. We were there fighting with Pol in the start of the race and then Alex in the second half, it was an all-Honda battle really. Within this battle we were able to come out on top which was a positive but it’s true this is not where we should be. We need to be faster, in Jerez it’s time to be faster and finish closer to the front.”

The ninth position also came under the Honda’s umbrella – Pol Espargaro of the Repsol Honda Team. Finishing tenth yesterday was Maverick Vinales of Aprilia Racing.

Portuguese Grand Prix Race Results

Pos. Rider Num Nation Team Constructor Time/Gap 1 QUARTARARO Fabio 20 FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 41’39.611 2 ZARCO Johann 5 FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 5.409 3 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 6.068 4 RINS Alex 42 SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 9.633 5 OLIVEIRA Miguel 88 POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 13.573 6 MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 16.163 7 MARQUEZ Alex 73 SPA LCR Honda Honda 16.183 8 BAGNAIA Francesco 62 ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 16.511 9 ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 16.769 10 VINALES Maverick 12 SPA Aprilia Racing Aprilia 18.063 11 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 29.029 12 MARINI Luca 10 ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 29.249 13 MORBIDELLI Franco 21 ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 33.354 14 GARDNER Remy 87 AUS Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 40.205 15 BEZZECCHI Marco 73 ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 46.052 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 JPN LCR Honda Honda 49.569 17 BINDER Darryn 40 RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 50.303 18 SAVADORI Lorenzo 32 ITA Aprilia Racing Test Team Aprilia DNF 19 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio 49 ITA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati DNF 20 MIR Joan 36 SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki DNF 21 MILLER Jack 43 AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati DNF 22 BINDER Brad 33 RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM DNF 23 BASTIANINI Enea 23 ITA Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati DNF 24 MARTIN Jorge 89 SPA Pramac Racing Ducati DNF

Also Read – Jeep Meridian bookings to open on May 3: Launch in June 2022