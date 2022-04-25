2022 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo bags win at Portuguese GP

MotoGP 2022 is offering a lot in terms of drama. Last weekend, Fabio Quartararo of Monster Yamaha won the race, making it his first win of the season. In fact, he now holds the position of the championship leader. The French rider was joined on the podium by another countryman – Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing. Aleix Espargaro finished third on the last race weekend and holds the third position in the championship.
Now, Alex Rins of Suzuki Ecstar and Quartararo have taken the leading position for the championship with 69 points in their bags. The race started smoothly, and it was during the fourth lap that the Quartararo started leading the race until he made it to the podium.
Interestingly, Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez also showed some fierce competition. However, the elder brother managed to lead the race and ended in 6th position, followed by Alex bagging 7th position with a difference of 0.020 seconds.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, said, “It’s not the result we want or want to be fighting for but today we did not have the feeling. Already in Warm Up I was not feeling how I wanted, and we made a small change for the race which helped a bit but the speed of our rivals was more than we had. We were there fighting with Pol in the start of the race and then Alex in the second half, it was an all-Honda battle really. Within this battle we were able to come out on top which was a positive but it’s true this is not where we should be. We need to be faster, in Jerez it’s time to be faster and finish closer to the front.”
The ninth position also came under the Honda’s umbrella – Pol Espargaro of the Repsol Honda Team. Finishing tenth yesterday was Maverick Vinales of Aprilia Racing.
Portuguese Grand Prix Race Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Num
|Nation
|Team
|Constructor
|Time/Gap
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|20
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|41’39.611
|2
|ZARCO Johann
|5
|FRA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|5.409
|3
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|41
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|6.068
|4
|RINS Alex
|42
|SPA
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|9.633
|5
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|88
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|13.573
|6
|MARQUEZ Marc
|93
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|16.163
|7
|MARQUEZ Alex
|73
|SPA
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|16.183
|8
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|62
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|16.511
|9
|ESPARGARO Pol
|44
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|16.769
|10
|VINALES Maverick
|12
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|18.063
|11
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|4
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|29.029
|12
|MARINI Luca
|10
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|29.249
|13
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|21
|ITA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|33.354
|14
|GARDNER Remy
|87
|AUS
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|40.205
|15
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|73
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|46.052
|16
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|30
|JPN
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|49.569
|17
|BINDER Darryn
|40
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|50.303
|18
|SAVADORI Lorenzo
|32
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing Test Team
|Aprilia
|DNF
|19
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|49
|ITA
|Team Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|DNF
|20
|MIR Joan
|36
|SPA
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|DNF
|21
|MILLER Jack
|43
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|DNF
|22
|BINDER Brad
|33
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|DNF
|23
|BASTIANINI Enea
|23
|ITA
|Team Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|DNF
|24
|MARTIN Jorge
|89
|SPA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|DNF
