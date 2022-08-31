2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir to join Honda in 2023

Honda’s interest in Mir was more-or-less confirmed when it was announced that Marquez’s current teammate Pol Espargaro would be joining the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team next year.

Ever since Suzuki announced that they will be exiting MotoGP, rumour mills have been buzzing about which team would snap up 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir. Though it was an open secret, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) was always in pole position to get Mir onboard and finally, the Spaniard was signed on the dotted line on a two-year contract. What will set the pulses of the MotoGP fans racing is that he will be alongside the six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

Honda’s interest in Mir was more-or-less confirmed when it was announced that Marquez’s current teammate Pol Espargaro would be joining the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team next year.

Mir, a 12-time MotoGP Grand Prix winner, said, “I’m very excited to officially announce that I will join the Repsol Honda Team next year. Thanks to HRC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to defend these historic colours, which are full of history and world titles. We will take advantage of all my experience accumulated over the years in MotoGP with Suzuki to contribute as much as possible to the project and to fight together to become world champions again.”

The 24-year-old Spaniard had a contract with Suzuki till 2023 but the Japanese manufacturer decided to exit MotoGP due to financial reasons. The company stated in May, “Unfortunately, the current economic situation and the need to concentrate its effort on the big changes that the automotive world is facing in these years, are forcing Suzuki to drastically decrease racing-related costs.” This decision took the motorsport world by storm as Suzuki had won both riders and team championships in 2020.

In July, Mir’s Suzuki teammate Alex Rins signed a two-year deal with Honda’s satellite team, LCR. The three-time MotoGP race winner was linked with several other teams like Aprilia RNF, Gresini Racing MotoGP, Ducati’s satellite team and even KTM. Finally, during the summer break, LCR announced Rins joining them in 2023.