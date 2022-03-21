2022 Indonesian MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira takes a win, Marc Marquez declared unfit

The first-ever MotoGP at Mandalika in Indonesia turned out to be rain-filled. Miguel Oliveira took the win after all the hiatus that the wet track has to offer.

Written by Mohit Bhardwaj
2022 Indonesian MotoGP

The 2022 Indonesian MotoGP offered quite too much in terms of the wet surface. The race got delayed, thanks to rain gods. The soakingly wet track made the 27-lap race being shortened to a 20-lap race. Miguel Oliveira of KTM, however, proved his mettle on the wet track by making a win after starting from the seventh position from the grid. This is Miguel Oliveira’s first podium after Assen 2021. Moreover, this race was the first MotoGP race to happen in Indonesia after Sentul 1997.

Quartaro of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP took the second position in the drama-filled race with a start from the pole position. The French rider was close on Oliveira’s tail with intentions to catch him. Thus, resulting in a time difference of only 2.2 seconds. John Zarco of Pramac Ducati took the third position with an increment of 3.15 seconds from the winner.

Also, Marc Marquez was announced unfit for the Indonesian MotoGP as he encountered a dangerous high side during the warm-up at turn 7. The Spanish athlete suffered a head concussion during the accident and will return to Spain for further treatment.

About the high side crash, Marc Marquez said, “What can I say? It has not been our weekend, we have struggled and had problems from the start. It was a really big crash in Warm Up this morning, maybe one of the biggest I have had. I went to the local hospital and while there were no serious problems – it was decided that I should not race. It’s of course a shame, but the best decision.”

Pol Espargaro – Marquez’s team mate, finished twelfth. He quoted, “This was a race about survival, this whole weekend has been about surviving. We came here and had a super productive tests and then things out of our control changed the situation. During the start of the race my visor became super dirty with all the dust from the track in the spray of the other riders. When I was behind Pecco I could see his red light, but then when I passed him I was alone and it was very difficult. I hit the curb because I couldn’t properly see it and I made a big save. Finally we are sixth, only ten points off the lead which is very good. We have to focus on this and prepare for a new weekend with the normal tyres. Even like this, I want to say sorry to the team because I think the bike could have achieved more.”

Indonesian Grand Prix Race Results

Pos.RiderNumPointsTeamConstructorTime/Gap
1OLIVEIRA Miguel8825Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM33.27.223
2QUARTARARO Fabio2020Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha2.205
3ZARCO Johann516Pramac RacingDucati3.158
4MILLER Jack4313Ducati Lenovo TeamDucati5.663
5RINS Alex4211Team Suzuki EcstarSuzuki7.044
6MIR Joan3610Team Suzuki EcstarSuzuki7.832
7MORBIDELLI Franco219Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha21.115
8BINDER Brad338Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM32.413
9ESPARGARO Aleix417Aprilia RacingAprilia32.586
10BINDER Darryn406WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamaha32.901
11BASTIANINI Enea235Team Gresini Racing MotoGPDucati33.116
12ESPARGARO Pol444Repsol Honda TeamHonda33.599
13MARQUEZ Alex733LCR HondaHonda33.735
14MARINI Luca102Mooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati34.991
15BAGNAIA Francesco621Ducati Lenovo TeamDucati35.763
16VINALES Maverick120Aprilia RacingAprilia37.397
17FERNANDEZ Raul250Tech 3 KTM Factory RacingKTM41.975
18DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio490Team Gresini Racing MotoGPDucati47.915
19NAKAGAMI Takaaki300LCR HondaHonda49.471
20BEZZECCHI Marco730Mooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati49.473
21GARDNER Remy870Tech 3 KTM Factory RacingKTM55.964
22MARTIN Jorge890Pramac RacingDucatiDNF
23DOVIZIOSO Andrea40WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamahaDNF

