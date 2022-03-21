2022 Indonesian MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira takes a win, Marc Marquez declared unfit

The first-ever MotoGP at Mandalika in Indonesia turned out to be rain-filled. Miguel Oliveira took the win after all the hiatus that the wet track has to offer.

The 2022 Indonesian MotoGP offered quite too much in terms of the wet surface. The race got delayed, thanks to rain gods. The soakingly wet track made the 27-lap race being shortened to a 20-lap race. Miguel Oliveira of KTM, however, proved his mettle on the wet track by making a win after starting from the seventh position from the grid. This is Miguel Oliveira’s first podium after Assen 2021. Moreover, this race was the first MotoGP race to happen in Indonesia after Sentul 1997.

Quartaro of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP took the second position in the drama-filled race with a start from the pole position. The French rider was close on Oliveira’s tail with intentions to catch him. Thus, resulting in a time difference of only 2.2 seconds. John Zarco of Pramac Ducati took the third position with an increment of 3.15 seconds from the winner.

Also, Marc Marquez was announced unfit for the Indonesian MotoGP as he encountered a dangerous high side during the warm-up at turn 7. The Spanish athlete suffered a head concussion during the accident and will return to Spain for further treatment.

About the high side crash, Marc Marquez said, “What can I say? It has not been our weekend, we have struggled and had problems from the start. It was a really big crash in Warm Up this morning, maybe one of the biggest I have had. I went to the local hospital and while there were no serious problems – it was decided that I should not race. It’s of course a shame, but the best decision.”

Pol Espargaro – Marquez’s team mate, finished twelfth. He quoted, “This was a race about survival, this whole weekend has been about surviving. We came here and had a super productive tests and then things out of our control changed the situation. During the start of the race my visor became super dirty with all the dust from the track in the spray of the other riders. When I was behind Pecco I could see his red light, but then when I passed him I was alone and it was very difficult. I hit the curb because I couldn’t properly see it and I made a big save. Finally we are sixth, only ten points off the lead which is very good. We have to focus on this and prepare for a new weekend with the normal tyres. Even like this, I want to say sorry to the team because I think the bike could have achieved more.”

Indonesian Grand Prix Race Results

Pos. Rider Num Points Team Constructor Time/Gap 1 OLIVEIRA Miguel 88 25 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 33.27.223 2 QUARTARARO Fabio 20 20 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 2.205 3 ZARCO Johann 5 16 Pramac Racing Ducati 3.158 4 MILLER Jack 43 13 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 5.663 5 RINS Alex 42 11 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 7.044 6 MIR Joan 36 10 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 7.832 7 MORBIDELLI Franco 21 9 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 21.115 8 BINDER Brad 33 8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 32.413 9 ESPARGARO Aleix 41 7 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 32.586 10 BINDER Darryn 40 6 WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha 32.901 11 BASTIANINI Enea 23 5 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 33.116 12 ESPARGARO Pol 44 4 Repsol Honda Team Honda 33.599 13 MARQUEZ Alex 73 3 LCR Honda Honda 33.735 14 MARINI Luca 10 2 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 34.991 15 BAGNAIA Francesco 62 1 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 35.763 16 VINALES Maverick 12 0 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 37.397 17 FERNANDEZ Raul 25 0 Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 41.975 18 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio 49 0 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 47.915 19 NAKAGAMI Takaaki 30 0 LCR Honda Honda 49.471 20 BEZZECCHI Marco 73 0 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 49.473 21 GARDNER Remy 87 0 Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 55.964 22 MARTIN Jorge 89 0 Pramac Racing Ducati DNF 23 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 0 WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha DNF

