2022 Indonesian MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira takes a win, Marc Marquez declared unfit

The 2022 Indonesian MotoGP offered quite too much in terms of the wet surface. The race got delayed, thanks to rain gods. The soakingly wet track made the 27-lap race being shortened to a 20-lap race. Miguel Oliveira of KTM, however, proved his mettle on the wet track by making a win after starting from the seventh position from the grid. This is Miguel Oliveira’s first podium after Assen 2021. Moreover, this race was the first MotoGP race to happen in Indonesia after Sentul 1997.
Quartaro of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP took the second position in the drama-filled race with a start from the pole position. The French rider was close on Oliveira’s tail with intentions to catch him. Thus, resulting in a time difference of only 2.2 seconds. John Zarco of Pramac Ducati took the third position with an increment of 3.15 seconds from the winner.
Also, Marc Marquez was announced unfit for the Indonesian MotoGP as he encountered a dangerous high side during the warm-up at turn 7. The Spanish athlete suffered a head concussion during the accident and will return to Spain for further treatment.
About the high side crash, Marc Marquez said, “What can I say? It has not been our weekend, we have struggled and had problems from the start. It was a really big crash in Warm Up this morning, maybe one of the biggest I have had. I went to the local hospital and while there were no serious problems – it was decided that I should not race. It’s of course a shame, but the best decision.”
Pol Espargaro – Marquez’s team mate, finished twelfth. He quoted, “This was a race about survival, this whole weekend has been about surviving. We came here and had a super productive tests and then things out of our control changed the situation. During the start of the race my visor became super dirty with all the dust from the track in the spray of the other riders. When I was behind Pecco I could see his red light, but then when I passed him I was alone and it was very difficult. I hit the curb because I couldn’t properly see it and I made a big save. Finally we are sixth, only ten points off the lead which is very good. We have to focus on this and prepare for a new weekend with the normal tyres. Even like this, I want to say sorry to the team because I think the bike could have achieved more.”
Indonesian Grand Prix Race Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Num
|Points
|Team
|Constructor
|Time/Gap
|1
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|88
|25
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|33.27.223
|2
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|20
|20
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|2.205
|3
|ZARCO Johann
|5
|16
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|3.158
|4
|MILLER Jack
|43
|13
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|5.663
|5
|RINS Alex
|42
|11
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|7.044
|6
|MIR Joan
|36
|10
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|7.832
|7
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|21
|9
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|21.115
|8
|BINDER Brad
|33
|8
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|32.413
|9
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|41
|7
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|32.586
|10
|BINDER Darryn
|40
|6
|WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|32.901
|11
|BASTIANINI Enea
|23
|5
|Team Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|33.116
|12
|ESPARGARO Pol
|44
|4
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|33.599
|13
|MARQUEZ Alex
|73
|3
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|33.735
|14
|MARINI Luca
|10
|2
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|34.991
|15
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|62
|1
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|35.763
|16
|VINALES Maverick
|12
|0
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|37.397
|17
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|25
|0
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|41.975
|18
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|49
|0
|Team Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|47.915
|19
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|30
|0
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|49.471
|20
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|73
|0
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|49.473
|21
|GARDNER Remy
|87
|0
|Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|55.964
|22
|MARTIN Jorge
|89
|0
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|DNF
|23
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|4
|0
|WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|DNF
