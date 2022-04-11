2022 Americas MotoGP: Enea Bastianini bags his second win this season

Enea Bastianini of Gresini took the championship lead by posting his second win of the season at Circuit of the Americas. Marq Marquez had a miserable start, but secured 6th position.

The Gresini rider – Enea Bastianini, took the podium at the Circuit of the Americas. Thus, marking his second win this season to take a 5-point lead in the championship. “It’s a fantastic day. Miller had fantastic pace in the first part of the race, then I felt like I had to push, I accelerated like crazy and I won,” said Bastianini. He added, “Winning here in America is fantastic. Now we can eat some burgers!”

Jack Miller led the race for the larger part, but Alex Rins snatched his second position making his first podium for the season. Marc Marquez started with hopes to post a win. However, his disastrous start only made him secure 6th position.

Alex Rins showed a lot of action on the track, with his first challenge being Fabio Quartararo. Making a quick pass to Fabio, Rins passed Bagnaia during the 7th lap. Next, Rin tried to overtake Bastianini, but the pair made their way to the podium without a pass.

Marquez is referred to as the COTA king, but could only finish sixth. He adds, “Step by step the confidence is coming back more and more and today I was feeling and riding in a better way. In Qualifying, speaking honestly, I made some mistakes and I missed the last lap – I thought there was time for another lap. But anyway, we are still starting in ninth even with this. We made some good changes to the bike today and the goal for tomorrow is to finish the race in a good way. It won’t be easy starting ninth, but it will be a long and hard race where many things can happen.”

Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha, on the other hand, finished seventh, tailing Marc Marquez, with Jorge Martin of Ducati-Pramac settling down for eighth position.

