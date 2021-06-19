2021 MotoGP: Zarco breaks Quartararo’s streak, Aprilia in front row after 21 years thanks to Espargaro

Johann Zarco managed to stop Fabio Quartararo from being the fastest in qualifying for the sixth time in a row while Aleix Espargaro brought Aprilia their first front-row spot!

If the qualifying rounds at Sachsenring are anything to go by, the race of Sunday will be very exciting. Q2 especially had a few amazing moments in it. French rider Johann Zarco managed to break Fabio Quartararo’s winning streak by clocking the fastest lap by a mere 0.011 second lead over his fellow Frenchman. Just behind them was Aleix Espargaro, who made history by bringing Aprilia to the front line for the first time in 21 years!

Fabio had quite an eventful run right from the start. He was on his way to clock the fastest lap during the first try but ran off the track limits and had his lap time erased from the board. Still, he managed to easily get his head back in the game and finally managed to get on top of the board with a lap time of 1:20.247. His celebrations were short-lived, however, as Zarco beat his timing shortly after that. The French rider still kept pushing himself to get an even better result but unfortunately overdid it at Turn 5 and slid off the track at high speed. He was unharmed and even managed to keep his spot as no one else managed to surpass his timing.

It was a historic moment for Aprilia as Aleix Espargaro finished third, landing the team a front-row spot after a wait of 21 years. It is safe to say that Ducati’s Jack Miller was sufficiently pumped and positive before the start of his run which led to a solid performance. The Australian, however, had some issues with the second half of the track and made slight errors which ultimately landed him in the fourth position. Right behind him was Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) who managed to take the fifth spot with a lap time of 1:20.567 and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) coming in sixth.

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) clocked a time of 1:20.617 and came in seventh. Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami secured the eighth and ninth spot even though Nakagami also crashed at T1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) came in at the tail-end of the top 10 list, bringing up the total number of Ducatis in the top 10 to four.

Tomorrow’s race will definitely be very exciting, especially the battle between Quartararo and Zarco. Will the 22-year old rider be able to flawlessly waltz his way to victory even though he said that all Yamaha bikes have been having some problems? Fellow teammates Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales did not have a great showing as they landed in the 16th and 21st sport, respectively. It would also be interesting to see if Marquez will be able to climb up the ranks despite starting in the second row. Tune in tomorrow to find out!

Top 10:

1. Johann Zarco (PramacRacing)

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +0.011

3. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Gresini Team) +0.211

4. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.272

5. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) +0.331

6. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.353

7. Jorge Martin (PramacRacing) +0.381

8. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) +0.423

9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) +0.574

10. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.575

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.