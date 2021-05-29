2021 MotoGP: Quartararo fends off Bagnaia & Zarco to clench fourth pole in a row

Quartararo's got his two closest rivals in the Championship lining up beside him on the grid, with all four of the title chase leaders right in the hunt.

A sensational Saturday saw Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo grab his fourth pole in a row thanks to 1:45:187 in qualifying at the Gran Premiod’Italia Oakley. The record-setting lap enabled the World Champion leader to fend off closest rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing).

The top three in the Championship will sit 1-2-3 on the Mugello start line for Round 6 of the season, with Aprilia’s Espargaro claiming his best Saturday result of the season to spearhead Row 2. Miller will be hoping he can slipstream his way to the front when the lights go out on Sunday, P5 for the Aussie, with Binder leading the way for KTM in sixth.

Oliveira starts one place behind his teammate in P7, the Portuguese rider is joined by Team Suzuki Ecstar duo Rins and Joan Mir. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completes the top 10 in qualifying, the Italian was able to beat 11th fastest Marc Marquez by less than a tenth, the number 93’s teammate Pol Espargaro was 1.2s off pole in P12.

Over two tenths clear in qualifying, can Quartararo return to winning ways in Ducati’s backyard on Sunday? He’s got his two closest rivals in the Championship lining up beside him on the grid, with all four of the title chase leaders right in the hunt.

Q2 results:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) – 1:45.187

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.230

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.245

4. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.351

5. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.411

6. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.556

7. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.558

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.809

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.889

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.897

11. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.938

12. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 1.206

