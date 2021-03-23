2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to sit out season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix

After months of waiting, MotoGP is finally back this weekend. The 2021 MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships all fire into life under the lights of Losail at the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar.

By:March 23, 2021 2:47 PM

Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez, together with his medical team from the Hospital Ruber Internacional, have considered it prudent not to re-join competition this weekend in Qatar and will miss the season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix. In the review carried out on the Spanish rider by the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, 15 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a good clinical response has been found after the intensification of his training.

However, considering the time period and the current state of the bone consolidation process, doctors consider it prudent and necessary not to accelerate Marquez’s return to the track after such an inactive time, and to avoid putting the humerus at risk in intense competition.

Also read: Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

Marquez will undergo another medical check on Monday, 12 April and it, therefore, looks highly unlikely that the eight-time World Champion will feature at the Doha Grand Prix as well.

After months of waiting, MotoGP is finally back this weekend. The 2021 MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships all fire into life under the lights of Losail at the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar.

On Thursday, all three grids will come together for the 2021 Class Photos, with everything available to watch LIVE on motogp.com. MotoGP FP2 starts at 20:00 on Friday. The first premier class pole position of the year will be decided from 20:00 on Saturday. The 22-lap main event takes place at 20:00 (GMT+3).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to sit out season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to sit out season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix

Triumph Trident 660 India launch on 6 April: To be priced lower than Street Twin

Triumph Trident 660 India launch on 6 April: To be priced lower than Street Twin

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launched in India: Variant details, price, specs, range, top speed and more

First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

First images of Hyundai Alcazar interior and exterior revealed via official sketches

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

In images: 2021 Royal Enfield 650 Twins get stunning new colour options

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

Ather Energy makes entry in Jaipur with 450X electric scooter: Deliveries to start next month

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

Mahindra ALSV, Kalyani M4: Highlights of Indian Army’s new armoured fleet

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched: New colours & MiY options

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV India launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Jeep Magneto debuts: First-ever electric Jeep to get V6-like power & six-speed manual transmission

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

Rajputana's KTM 390 Duke-based Cafe Racer with angular styling & super slicks is awe-inspiring

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

New 345hp Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79 lakh: Will rival BMW M340i xDrive

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launch Vantage F1 Edition

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

BMW M340i Video Review: Specs, performance, features, price

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

Komaki MX3 electric motorcycle launched: Range, features & price

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!