2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to sit out season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix

After months of waiting, MotoGP is finally back this weekend. The 2021 MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships all fire into life under the lights of Losail at the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar.

Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Marquez, together with his medical team from the Hospital Ruber Internacional, have considered it prudent not to re-join competition this weekend in Qatar and will miss the season-opening Barwa Qatar Grand Prix. In the review carried out on the Spanish rider by the medical team led by Doctors Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña, and made up of Doctors De Miguel, Ibarzabal and García Villanueva, 15 weeks after surgery for an infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a good clinical response has been found after the intensification of his training.

However, considering the time period and the current state of the bone consolidation process, doctors consider it prudent and necessary not to accelerate Marquez’s return to the track after such an inactive time, and to avoid putting the humerus at risk in intense competition.

Marquez will undergo another medical check on Monday, 12 April and it, therefore, looks highly unlikely that the eight-time World Champion will feature at the Doha Grand Prix as well.

On Thursday, all three grids will come together for the 2021 Class Photos, with everything available to watch LIVE on motogp.com. MotoGP FP2 starts at 20:00 on Friday. The first premier class pole position of the year will be decided from 20:00 on Saturday. The 22-lap main event takes place at 20:00 (GMT+3).

