2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

After Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona last Tuesday, in which he was evaluated after a fall while practicing off-road, the rider has been resting at his home in Cervera.

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez will miss both the upcoming Motul Valencia Grand Prix and post-season Jerez Test after being ruled unfit to participate. The Repsol Honda rider has been suffering from vision problems since an off-road training accident in the build-up to the Algarve Grand Prix, which he also missed. After resting at home since a medical examination last Tuesday, the number 93 has continued to feel unwell and suffered from vision issues, known as diplopia.

Repsol Honda Team: The Repsol Honda Team rider will not participate in the Valencia Grand Prix this coming weekend, nor in the IRTA Jerez Test scheduled for November 18 and 19.

During these days of rest, Marc has continued to feel unwell and has suffered from vision problems, which is why this Monday he was visited by the ophthalmologist Dr. Sanchez Dalmau at the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, who examined him and performed the tests, which detected a new episode of diplopia.

Dr. Sanchez Dalmau: The examination carried out on Marc Marquez today after the accident that occurred has confirmed that the rider has diplopia and has revealed paralysis of the fourth right nerve with involvement of the right superior oblique muscle. Conservative treatment with periodic updates has been chosen to follow with the clinical evolution. This fourth right nerve is the one that was already injured in 2011.

Marquez himself also took to social media to express his disappointment at the news.

