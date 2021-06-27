2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez, starting 20th, battered and bruised from Friday’s huge high side, strung together a magnificent ride to secure 7th in the Netherlands

By:Updated: Jun 27, 2021 10:11 PM

The World Champion leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) extended his standings lead further with a win at the Motul TT Assen. Factory Yamaha took 1-2 on the podium with Maverick Vinales going from last in Germany to second in the Netherlands. Reigning World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) fought for a third on the podium. The leading Ducati at Assen was Zarco in fourth place.

The Frenchman was just 0.3s away from the final podium spot, with fifth place Oliveira having to give up the chase to the podium finishers – the Portuguese rider ends the day P5, 8.4s off the win. Bagnaia recovered to P6 after his long-lap penalty, a solid salvage job from the Italian, who beats Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) by 0.075s.

The eight-time World Champion, starting 20th, battered and bruised from Friday’s huge high side, strung together a magnificent ride to secure 7th in the Netherlands. A much-needed five-week break is coming up for the Spaniard.

Also read: Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) was in a fight with Pecco and Marc Marquez, the Aprilia rider takes home P8, with Nakagami slipping to P9 after such a strong opening half of the race. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) took the chequered flag in a lonely P10.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was involved in a Turn 10 incident with Zarco in the opening exchanges, the Spaniard was well inside the top 10 fight before taking a trip through the gravel. Rins got his head down from the last place and clawed his way back up to a P11, nothing more could be done by Rins on Sunday afternoon.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) started P21 and finished P12, six seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) in 13th. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) take home the remaining points on offer, Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Garrett Gerloff (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avintia) were the other finishers.

Top 10:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 2.757

3. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 5.760

4. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 6.130

5. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 8.402

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 10.035

7. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 10.110

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 10.346

9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 12.225

10. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 18.565

Catch all the action from MotoGP, W-Series, PGA Tour, ATP 250 and more, LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD. Eurosport channel can also be streamed on the discovery+ app.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2,85,520 Tesla vehicles “recalled” in China due to faulty active cruise control: Model 3 and Y affected 

2,85,520 Tesla vehicles “recalled” in China due to faulty active cruise control: Model 3 and Y affected 

Upto Rs 28,000 price cut on Hero Electric Nyx, Photon & more due to FAME II revision

Upto Rs 28,000 price cut on Hero Electric Nyx, Photon & more due to FAME II revision

Electric car, bike sales to get a boost as FAME-II scheme extended

Electric car, bike sales to get a boost as FAME-II scheme extended

Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs