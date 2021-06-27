2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

Eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez, starting 20th, battered and bruised from Friday’s huge high side, strung together a magnificent ride to secure 7th in the Netherlands

The World Champion leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) extended his standings lead further with a win at the Motul TT Assen. Factory Yamaha took 1-2 on the podium with Maverick Vinales going from last in Germany to second in the Netherlands. Reigning World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) fought for a third on the podium. The leading Ducati at Assen was Zarco in fourth place.

The Frenchman was just 0.3s away from the final podium spot, with fifth place Oliveira having to give up the chase to the podium finishers – the Portuguese rider ends the day P5, 8.4s off the win. Bagnaia recovered to P6 after his long-lap penalty, a solid salvage job from the Italian, who beats Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) by 0.075s.

HOLE IN ONE! ⛳️ The golf swing might need a bit of work @FabioQ20!!! ????#DutchGP ???????? pic.twitter.com/UF5glNmElV — MotoGP™???? (@MotoGP) June 27, 2021

The eight-time World Champion, starting 20th, battered and bruised from Friday’s huge high side, strung together a magnificent ride to secure 7th in the Netherlands. A much-needed five-week break is coming up for the Spaniard.

Also read: Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) was in a fight with Pecco and Marc Marquez, the Aprilia rider takes home P8, with Nakagami slipping to P9 after such a strong opening half of the race. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) took the chequered flag in a lonely P10.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was involved in a Turn 10 incident with Zarco in the opening exchanges, the Spaniard was well inside the top 10 fight before taking a trip through the gravel. Rins got his head down from the last place and clawed his way back up to a P11, nothing more could be done by Rins on Sunday afternoon.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) started P21 and finished P12, six seconds ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) in 13th. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) take home the remaining points on offer, Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Garrett Gerloff (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avintia) were the other finishers.

Top 10:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 2.757

3. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 5.760

4. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 6.130

5. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 8.402

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 10.035

7. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 10.110

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 10.346

9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 12.225

10. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 18.565

Catch all the action from MotoGP, W-Series, PGA Tour, ATP 250 and more, LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD. Eurosport channel can also be streamed on the discovery+ app.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.