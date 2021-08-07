2021 MotoGP: Ducati make 1-2 at Styria as Jorge Martin grabs sensational pole

It proved a good day for Ducati with two of their machines on the front row, and two more on the second row with Miller and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) sandwiching Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) in P5.

Jorge Martin carved out his little piece of history during the dramatic qualifying at the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria as he clocked the fastest lap in 1:22.994 while also sealing his second pole of the year. Despite the Pramac Racing rider’s extraordinary time, he had less than a tenth to spare over Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) around the Red Bull Ring.

Those three were the pacesetters of the session, with the conclusion of the first runs seeing them zero in on the all-time lap record as well as the very first sub 1:23 lap in Spielberg. Quartararo was the first to post a time attack, moving three tenths clear in the provisional pole. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Martin then announced their intentions to move to within a tenth of the Frenchman.

It proved a good day for Ducati with two of their machines on the front row, and two more on the second row with Miller and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) sandwiching Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) in P5. The World Champion has been testing out a new ride height device and it looks to have paid immediate dividends as he secured one of his best qualification results of the season. It bodes well for the Mallorcan as he has only been on the second row five times before, three of which have seen him finish on a podium.

Also read: John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was one of the better performers through Free Practices 1, 2, 3 & 4, but his one-lap pace seemed to desert him in qualifying and he will start from the back of the third row on Sunday. Ahead of the Spaniard are Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who fended up on the deck on his final time attack.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) leads Q1 graduates Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Miguel Oliveira in the fourth row.

Top 12:

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) – 1:22.994

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.044

3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.081

4. Jack Miller (Ducati lenovo Team) + 0.306

5. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.328

6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.382

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.454

8. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.495

9. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.514

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.542

11. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) + 0.847

12. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 0.950

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.