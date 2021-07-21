2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

The 35-year-old MotoGP legend will steer an adapted development version of the KTM RC16 to gain further valuable data in Grand Prix conditions.

By:July 21, 2021 1:40 PM

It has been three years since Dani Pedrosa’s last MotoGP appearance but he is now set to make a comeback to the premier class at the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria. The Spaniard will make a wildcard appearance with the factory KTM squad. The 35-year-old MotoGP legend retired from full-time racing with 31 victories and 112 podium results during 13 seasons in the premier between 2006 and 2018.

Since then, Pedrosa has been an integral part of KTM’s development program for MotoGP and with the KTM RC16 that made its debut at the 2016 Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana and then joined the grid on a permanent basis in 2017.

Pedrosa finished in the top five of the MotoGP championship 11 times from 13 campaigns and was a three-time runner-up. The Spaniard’s last Grand Prix was almost a thousand days ago with the 2018 event at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia where he classified 5th. He has since shared a race track with the current MotoGP field at both IRTA and private test days. Red Bull Ring will represent his first race with KTM.

The long-term Red Bull athlete will steer an adapted development version of the KTM RC16 to gain further valuable data in Grand Prix conditions.

Dani Pedrosa: “It’s been super-interesting to be part of this project from the beginning with KTM in MotoGP and being able to share my experience with them. Step-by-step we did the best we could and now it’s interesting again to go into a race because it gives you a different perspective compared to a normal test. It has been a long time since my last race and, of course, the mentality for a GP is very different from a test.

“My focus for the GP is to try to test the things we have on the bike in a race situation. I wish to understand the requests riders might have for different sessions and technical features. Watching from home I can sense the improvements in the bikes and the racing but in order to understand more about MotoGP now, the new technologies and how to race and use strategies against the others we’ll make this wildcard. It’s difficult to talk about my expectations after being so long away from the competition. It might all click into a racing mentality or it might not but we’ll try to enjoy the weekend as much as we can.”

(MotoGP)

