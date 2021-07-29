2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

Cal Crutchlow will stand in for the recovering Franco Morbidelli at Styrian, Austrian and British Grands Prix

In the latest announcement, it has been confirmed that Cal Crutchlow will be racing with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team as a stand-in for Franco Morbidelli while the Italian rider continues his recovery from left knee surgery. Crutchlow will take part in the two Grands Prix in Austria, held at Spielberg, and the BritishGP at Silverstone – his home race.

Crutchlow is no stranger to Yamaha MotoGP machinery, having started his premier class career with the Japanese marque in 2011 – spending three seasons aboard the Yamaha – and is now the official factory test and development rider.

After looking at all the options, it was a collective decision between Yamaha and ourselves to ask Cal Crutchlow to fill in for Franco, while he recovers from surgery. Cal is a credible and experienced rider, who is currently a test rider for Yamaha. As an independent team, this is where we can really step up to help Yamaha, Razlan Razali, Team Principal, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, said.

Cal will be able to rack up some good mileage on our M1, which should aid him with his testing and development work for Yamaha. Cal will replace Franco for the next three races and we have no real targets for him in terms of results. We will do all we can to help support him and make him feel comfortable in the team. He’s already familiar with some of the key people in the team, which helps, and I’m sure he’s up for the challenge.

