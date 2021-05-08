2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah’s Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

Da Costa followed DS teammate and Season 5 Monaco E-Prix winner Jean-Eric Vergne on track and went quicker than the Frenchman's impressive early benchmark by 0.029 seconds

Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) threaded his way to Julius Baer Pole Position with a storming 1m31.317s, pipping Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans in an ultra-close session. Da Costa followed DS teammate and Season 5 Monaco E-Prix winner Jean-Eric Vergne on track and went quicker than the Frenchman’s impressive early benchmark by 0.029 seconds – scything his way through Monte Carlo’s famous streets and fastest of all in Sectors 1 and 2.

Frijns felt like he left nothing on the table, and a tidy effort wasn’t quite enough for pole but at just a hundredth shy of da Costa’s time, he’s shown he’ll mix it with the reigning champion come the E-Prix at 16:00 CEST (14:30 IST).

Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) came into qualifying off the back of earning FP2’s fastest time. He hung it all out with a mega lap for third, 0.051 seconds shy of pole.

Vergne started on pole on the short circuit here in Season 5 following Oliver Rowland’s penalty, and the Frenchman had set the early pace as the second driver on track in Super Pole. Precision yielded provisional pole, almost 0.2 seconds upon prior provisional polesitter Rowland.

Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) was next up, for his third Super Pole appearance of the season – joint-most of any driver. The German had plenty on his plate, wrestling his BMW iFE.21 to a scrappy-looking fifth.

Nissan e.dams Rowland was first to run and threw a really strong-looking lap together, hustling over the kerbs and using every inch of the road to steer to a 1m31.547s. The Brit left the pit lane under a red light, though, and had his time cancelled – leaving him sixth.

(ABB Formula E)

