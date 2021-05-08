2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah’s Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

Da Costa followed DS teammate and Season 5 Monaco E-Prix winner Jean-Eric Vergne on track and went quicker than the Frenchman's impressive early benchmark by 0.029 seconds

By:May 8, 2021 8:50 PM
formula e monaco e prix

Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) threaded his way to Julius Baer Pole Position with a storming 1m31.317s, pipping Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans in an ultra-close session. Da Costa followed DS teammate and Season 5 Monaco E-Prix winner Jean-Eric Vergne on track and went quicker than the Frenchman’s impressive early benchmark by 0.029 seconds – scything his way through Monte Carlo’s famous streets and fastest of all in Sectors 1 and 2.

Frijns felt like he left nothing on the table, and a tidy effort wasn’t quite enough for pole but at just a hundredth shy of da Costa’s time, he’s shown he’ll mix it with the reigning champion come the E-Prix at 16:00 CEST (14:30 IST).

Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) came into qualifying off the back of earning FP2’s fastest time. He hung it all out with a mega lap for third, 0.051 seconds shy of pole.

Also read: F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole for the Spanish Grand Prix

Vergne started on pole on the short circuit here in Season 5 following Oliver Rowland’s penalty, and the Frenchman had set the early pace as the second driver on track in Super Pole. Precision yielded provisional pole, almost 0.2 seconds upon prior provisional polesitter Rowland.

Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) was next up, for his third Super Pole appearance of the season – joint-most of any driver. The German had plenty on his plate, wrestling his BMW iFE.21 to a scrappy-looking fifth.

Nissan e.dams Rowland was first to run and threw a really strong-looking lap together, hustling over the kerbs and using every inch of the road to steer to a 1m31.547s. The Brit left the pit lane under a red light, though, and had his time cancelled – leaving him sixth.

(ABB Formula E)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2021: Hamilton claims 100th career pole at the Spanish Grand Prix

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here's why

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

Hidden headlamp: The light is in the limelight

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

TVS to supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators in these states: Commits Rs 40 crore towards Covid-19 relief

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

May 2021 car discounts: Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Hyundai Nios, i20, Kona EV

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Yamaha teases new R series motorcycle: YZF-R7 likely to unveil soon?

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

Motorcycle Massacre! Chinese Copycat Motrac Unicorn 800 thinks it's an MV Agusta Superveloce

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

BS6 Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross, Hi-Lander India launch on May 10: Expected price, features

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Lockdown car care tips: 5 easy ways to keep your car healthy during Covid-19 surge

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept with 95km range unveiled

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Topper Again! Hero MotoCorp sold 15 lakh+ bikes, scooters in Q4 FY21: Revenue rose to Rs 8,686 crore

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: A fresh view in the age of new normal

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

Tata Nexon, Tiago prices to go up but here's how you can buy them at a lower cost

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here's why

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

Save up to Rs 75,000 on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go in May 2021

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

New 830hp Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Last naturally aspirated hurrah for Tiffosis?

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Rising petrol prices worrying you? Check out India's top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Brembo's new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

May 2021 Car Discounts: Tata offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 on Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features

Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival's specs, features