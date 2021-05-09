2021 Formula E: Da Costa registers masterful Monaco E-Prix victory

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) produced a masterful drive around the historic streets of Monaco in a frenetic Round 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the Portuguese making the move for the race win halfway around the last lap in the last of any number of lead changes. Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) headed the way for a good chunk of the race but as the clock ticked down, energy became a pressing concern for the Kiwi. Da Costa, along with Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) – himself a leader at points – spied their opportunity to pounce.

The DS driver made “one of the riskiest moves of his Formula E career” stick at the New Nouvelle Chicane on the ultimate tour, locking up but launching by Evans. Frijns followed, though only just – snatching second from Evans right at the chequered flag.

Evans came home third, having piloted the widest Jaguar in motor racing history for the final two laps of the legendary motor racing circuit as he sought to conserve usable energy whilst the rabid pack behind hounded him incessantly.

Also read: 2021 Formula E: DS Techeetah’s Felix da Costa clinches pole for Monaco E-Prix

Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) will be disappointed to have taken the chequered flag fourth, having fouled up his second ATTACK MODE activation. The Frenchman, a winner here in Season 5, was racy and recovered four spots over the final three tours to atone for his mistake, taking the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap point in the process.

That result sent Frijns to the top of the Drivers’ table ahead of previous leader Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ). Da Costa’s victory fired the DS racer to within 10 points of the standings’ summit at the halfway stage of the season. Mercedes-EQ holdfast at the top of the Teams’ running.

Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn finished in the points for the team. In a highly competitive qualifying session around the tight and twisty circuit, Lynn and Alexander Sims qualified in 9th and 11th respectively, with the top 12 drivers separated by just half a second in group qualifying.

