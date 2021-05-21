2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

The 2021 Formula 2 season started in Bahrain in March and will be ending in December in Abu Dhabi while visiting iconic circuits such as Silverstone and Monza throughout the year, as well as Monaco this weekend

By:May 21, 2021 1:59 PM
BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Jehan Daruvala of India and Carlin prepares to drive during Day One of Formula 2 Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on April 23, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images)

Motorsports fans will be delighted to know that Formula 2 races will now be broadcast in India starting today. Eurosport India has acquired the broadcasting rights to the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship, the primary feeder series to Formula 1. The Formula 2 championship will take place over eight action-packed weekends with two sprint races on Saturday, preceding an hour-long feature race on Sunday.

The 2021 Formula 2 season started in Bahrain in March and will be ending in December in Abu Dhabi while visiting iconic circuits such as Silverstone and Monza throughout the year, as well as Monaco this weekend (22-23 May).

FIA Formula 2 – Monte Carlo, Monaco – Sprint Race 1 will be live on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 03:15 pm IST onwards on Friday, 21st May 2021. You can also stream Eurosport channel feed on the discovery+ app

Indian driver Jehan Daruvala is competing in the 2021 Formula 2 for the Carlin team and currently sits in fourth place in the driver standings after a strong start to the season. Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher are some of the championship’s notable alumni who recently graduated to F1.

Also read: F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

Formula 2 in 2021 is using a new format this year seeing three races in each round instead of the two from previous seasons. In Race 1, Daruvala kept himself out of trouble at the start and then made his way up the order. However, he found it difficult to get past Liam Lawson for the lead and was forced to settle for second place. But he claimed a respectable and well-executed podium finish. In Race 2, Daruvala settled for fourth. Click the link above for the full race report.

Eurosport has been a broadcasting partner for several motorsports championships in the world including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, NASCAR Cup Series, the Dakar Rally, FIM World Superbike Championship, Indycar and Formula E. The F2 championship has been added to the list of motorsports properties on Eurosport India that includes MotoGP, NASCAR Cup Series, British Superbikes, FIM Moto Endurance (EWC) and WTCR.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles