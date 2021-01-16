2021 Dakar Rally: Victory for Honda’s Kevin Benavides, TVS’ Harith Noah first Indian to finish Dakar in top 20

TVS Racing champion rider Harith Noah finished Dakar Rally 2021 at a record 20th position, which makes him the first Indian racer to feature in the top 20 at the iconic Dakar Rally.

The final stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally delivered the outright race win to Monster Energy Honda Team. Kevin Benavides claimed the triumph after 12 gruelling stages. Ricky Brabec accompanied him on the podium in second place. It was an intense, yet intriguing 202 km special stage, which brought down the curtain on the Dakar Rally on the shores of the Red Sea.

Kevin Benavides has clinched the 2021 Dakar crown with team-mate Ricky Brabec finishing runner-up. This marks a first title for the Argentinean Monster Energy Honda Team rider and, once again, a historic result for Honda, who dominated throughout the 2021 Dakar. Over 12 tough days, Monster Energy Honda Team commanded the rally, accomplishing the final mission for a second successive year.

Ricky Brabec STAGE: 1st & OVERALL: 2nd

“We are back in Jeddah. Kevin and I did a great job. The whole team did a great job. It was unfortunate for Joan and Nacho. I tried to make a push to try and get Kevin seven minutes ahead, but unfortunately, I failed that. I had to settle for the number two spot. All in all, it was a great rally. My mentor and my assistant Kendall, my mechanic Eric did a great job and kept Nacho and I focused and in one piece. Thank you guys once again, and hopefully next year we’ll be able to take the number one back on this bike.”

Kevin Benavides STAGE: 2nd & OVERALL: 1st

The final stage of this Dakar 2021 was very difficult: I started third so I thought that it would be easier, but it was not like that. At kilometre 50 all the riders in front got lost, so I began to open the track. The stage has been very difficult to navigate so I stayed very focused on doing things well. I gave everything to achieve this win which is a dream come true for me.

In related news, TVS Racing champion rider Harith Noah finished Dakar Rally 2021 at a record 20th position. Harith is the first Indian racer to feature in the top 20 at the iconic Dakar Rally. He has showcased phenomenal improvement in rankings despite the severe challenges of this edition.

