F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes yet again dominated qualifying this season for a front row lock out for the Silver Arrows. Bottas will start the 2020 Spanish GP from second with Verstappen in the Red Bull in third. Read all the details about the Saturday qualifying results which has now determined the grid for Sunday’s race.

By:Published: August 15, 2020 8:05 PM

Yet again, Lewis Hamilton will start from pole for the fourth time this year. Hamilton dominated qualifying for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix which  is being held at the Circuit de Catalunya, in Barcelona for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix. As Hamilton will start from pole, his Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas will start from second for a front-row lockout for the Silver Arrows. Max Verstappen was third fastest ahead of both the Racing Point cars. Sergio Perez returns after missing the fourth and fifth rounds at Silverstone (the British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix) after testing positive for COVID-19 as he takes back his seat from Nico Hulkenberg, who stepped in for the Silverstone based team. Here’s how the qualifying session went down for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2020 F1 season.

In the first session of qualifying, Hamilton was fastest, but both Racing Point cars split the two Mercedes with Perez second and Stroll third fastest. On his second run, Bottas managed to improve from fourth, but only up to third. But Alfa Romeo found a reason to finally celebrate as Kimi Raikkonen managed to qualify for Q2. This meant both the Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean did not make it through and will start from 16th and 17th. Behind them will be the two Williams of George Russel and Nicolas Latifi in 18th and 19th, while the second Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi will start from the back of the grid in 20th place.

The second session — Q2, after their first attempts saw Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen, the top three-time setter’s sitting back in the garage, while the remaining 12 drivers tried to head out for their second runs of the session. Charles Leclerc was first to cross the line and was only fifth fastest in the Ferrari, but Stroll, Gasly, Sainz and Perez were still faster meaning that Leclerc still managed to qualify into Q3. Sebastian Vettel seemed like he could finally make it through to Q3 for Ferrari being on the cusp of elimination in 10th, Gasly’s lap dropped him into 11th and out of qualifying to attempt for a higher spot for the race in Q3. Daniil Kvyat will start from 12th ahead of Daniel Ricciardo. Raikkonen who finally made it to Q2, edged over Esteban Ocon’s time on his final hot lap and will start 14th while Ocon will start from 15 for Renault.

In Q3, the first stints again found Hamilton setting the pace with Bottas in a close second. Verstappen was faster in the Red Bull than the two Racing Points of Perez and Stroll. But on their final run, all five driver’s failed to improve on their times meaning Hamilton claimed pole position with Bottas second for a Mercedes front-row lock-out. Verstappen will start third with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll of Racing Point to start from fourth and fifth. Alex Albon put his Red Bull on sixth ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris who will start from seventh and eighth for McLaren. The fastest Ferrari of the day was Leclerc, who was unable to match the pace of the front runners leaving him to be ninth fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly in 10th.

2020 Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Results

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

2  Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes
3  Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing
4  Sergio PEREZ Racing Point
5  Lance STROLL Racing Point
6  Alexander ALBON Red Bull Racing
7  Carlos SAINZ McLaren
8  Lando NORRIS McLaren

9  Charles LECLERC Ferrari
10  Pierre GASLY Alphatauri
11  Sebastian VETTEL Ferrari
12  Daniil KVYAT Alphatauri
13  Daniel RICCIARDO Renault
14  Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing
15  Esteban OCON Renault
16  Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team
17  Romain GROSJEAN Haas F1 Team
18  George RUSSELL Williams
19  Nicholas LATIFI Williams
20  Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

Good news for Hyundai Creta, Verna owners! Free 50-point check-up, discounts on labour charges & more

Good news for Hyundai Creta, Verna owners! Free 50-point check-up, discounts on labour charges & more

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review | Friendlier Dominar good for touring, great for city

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review | Friendlier Dominar good for touring, great for city

Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

Hero Ride Guide: Pros and cons of the turn-by-turn navigation explained

India's best-selling scooter Honda Activa 6G gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

India's best-selling scooter Honda Activa 6G gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Toyota Urban Cruiser partially revealed in new teaser: Bookings to open this month

Toyota Urban Cruiser partially revealed in new teaser: Bookings to open this month

Royal Enfield's 68% sales decline pushes Eicher Motors' revenue down in Q1 FY21

Royal Enfield's 68% sales decline pushes Eicher Motors' revenue down in Q1 FY21

Tata Signa 4825.TK truck launched: India's largest tipper's specs, features

Tata Signa 4825.TK truck launched: India's largest tipper's specs, features

MG Gloster India launch soon: 5 things to expect from this premium SUV

MG Gloster India launch soon: 5 things to expect from this premium SUV

How Renault India managed to buck COVID-19 sales decline, new SUV and festive offers

How Renault India managed to buck COVID-19 sales decline, new SUV and festive offers

India's highest-selling car Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 40 lakh unit sales: A glimpse at its incredible journey!

India's highest-selling car Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 40 lakh unit sales: A glimpse at its incredible journey!

Hyundai’s new Mobility Membership Program to offer credit card like benefits for customers

Hyundai’s new Mobility Membership Program to offer credit card like benefits for customers

Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Now book Yamaha R15 V3, FZ-Fi and more online: Booking amount, stepwise process explained!

Renault Duster turbo petrol launch this month: More power than Creta, Seltos

Renault Duster turbo petrol launch this month: More power than Creta, Seltos

Isuzu Motors India partners with TVS Automobiles: Authorised workshop to service other car brands

Isuzu Motors India partners with TVS Automobiles: Authorised workshop to service other car brands

Price hike alert! TVS Radeon BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Price hike alert! TVS Radeon BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices