F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes yet again dominated qualifying this season for a front row lock out for the Silver Arrows. Bottas will start the 2020 Spanish GP from second with Verstappen in the Red Bull in third. Read all the details about the Saturday qualifying results which has now determined the grid for Sunday’s race.

Yet again, Lewis Hamilton will start from pole for the fourth time this year. Hamilton dominated qualifying for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix which is being held at the Circuit de Catalunya, in Barcelona for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix. As Hamilton will start from pole, his Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas will start from second for a front-row lockout for the Silver Arrows. Max Verstappen was third fastest ahead of both the Racing Point cars. Sergio Perez returns after missing the fourth and fifth rounds at Silverstone (the British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix) after testing positive for COVID-19 as he takes back his seat from Nico Hulkenberg, who stepped in for the Silverstone based team. Here’s how the qualifying session went down for the sixth Grand Prix of the 2020 F1 season.

In the first session of qualifying, Hamilton was fastest, but both Racing Point cars split the two Mercedes with Perez second and Stroll third fastest. On his second run, Bottas managed to improve from fourth, but only up to third. But Alfa Romeo found a reason to finally celebrate as Kimi Raikkonen managed to qualify for Q2. This meant both the Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean did not make it through and will start from 16th and 17th. Behind them will be the two Williams of George Russel and Nicolas Latifi in 18th and 19th, while the second Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi will start from the back of the grid in 20th place.

The second session — Q2, after their first attempts saw Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen, the top three-time setter’s sitting back in the garage, while the remaining 12 drivers tried to head out for their second runs of the session. Charles Leclerc was first to cross the line and was only fifth fastest in the Ferrari, but Stroll, Gasly, Sainz and Perez were still faster meaning that Leclerc still managed to qualify into Q3. Sebastian Vettel seemed like he could finally make it through to Q3 for Ferrari being on the cusp of elimination in 10th, Gasly’s lap dropped him into 11th and out of qualifying to attempt for a higher spot for the race in Q3. Daniil Kvyat will start from 12th ahead of Daniel Ricciardo. Raikkonen who finally made it to Q2, edged over Esteban Ocon’s time on his final hot lap and will start 14th while Ocon will start from 15 for Renault.

In Q3, the first stints again found Hamilton setting the pace with Bottas in a close second. Verstappen was faster in the Red Bull than the two Racing Points of Perez and Stroll. But on their final run, all five driver’s failed to improve on their times meaning Hamilton claimed pole position with Bottas second for a Mercedes front-row lock-out. Verstappen will start third with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll of Racing Point to start from fourth and fifth. Alex Albon put his Red Bull on sixth ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris who will start from seventh and eighth for McLaren. The fastest Ferrari of the day was Leclerc, who was unable to match the pace of the front runners leaving him to be ninth fastest ahead of Pierre Gasly in 10th.

2020 Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Results

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

2 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

4 Sergio PEREZ Racing Point

5 Lance STROLL Racing Point

6 Alexander ALBON Red Bull Racing

7 Carlos SAINZ McLaren

8 Lando NORRIS McLaren

9 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

10 Pierre GASLY Alphatauri

11 Sebastian VETTEL Ferrari

12 Daniil KVYAT Alphatauri

13 Daniel RICCIARDO Renault

14 Kimi RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Racing

15 Esteban OCON Renault

16 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team

17 Romain GROSJEAN Haas F1 Team

18 George RUSSELL Williams

19 Nicholas LATIFI Williams

20 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Racing

