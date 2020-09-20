2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

202 MotoGP: Bagnaia crashes from lead, Quartararo handed a three-second penalty, Mir and Pol Espargaro on the podium, 6 different winners in 7 races

By:Updated: Sep 20, 2020 8:41 PM
2020 motogp misano triple header

The 2020 season has turned out to be one hell of a nail-biter which has given us six winners in seven races as predicting results becomes more and more difficult. The Gran Premio TISSOT dell’Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini was no exception as Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) claimed victory in a race packed with drama. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) stood on the podium again at Misano having started at P11 and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in third place after Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was handed a three-second penalty for exceeding track limits, hence finishing at fourth.

Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) has great start from P2 on the grid, slotting into second ahead of polesitter Viñales as Quartararo held onto P3. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) made up a place past Pol Espargaro.

It did not take long for Viñales to take the lead. Behind him, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) tucked the front and took San Marino GP winner Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) who managed to stay on and continued but was last.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) moved up to P5 on the opening lap ahead of teammate Espargaro. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was down at Turn 4 in Lap 2 in what was his 250th Grand Prix with Yamaha.

With seven laps to go, the Pol Espargaro-Quartararo battle got more intense, but a bike hit the deck – it was race leader Bagnaia who crashed at Turn 6. It was where the Italian had crashed in FP3 as he lost chance at a dream maiden MotoGP win on home soil.

With Quartararo finishing fourth and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) taking P8, Viñales is level on points with Quartararo and one-point behind Dovi, with Mir now just four points from the title leader.

Also read: (Misano Qualifying Round) 2020 MotoGP: Viñales bags back-to-back lap record poles at Misano, Quartararo in P3

The leading Honda across the line was Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) in P6, 11 seconds from the win. The Japanese rider also showing a strong late-race pace to get the better of Repsol Honda Team’s Alex Marquez and Dovizioso. 7th went the way of reigning Moto2 World Champion Marquez who produced his best MotoGP ride to date, finishing seven tenths away from Nakagami.

Top 10:

1. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

2. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +2.425

3. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +4.528

4. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +6.419

5. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3)+7.368

6. Taka Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) +11.139

7. Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) +11.929

8. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) +13.113

9. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +15.880

10. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) +17.682

