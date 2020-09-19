2020 MotoGP: Viñales bags back-to-back lap record poles at Misano, Quartararo in P3

2020 MotoGP: A cancelled last lap for Bagnaia hands the Yamaha star Viñales his third pole position in four races

By:September 19, 2020 8:47 PM
2020 motogp misano vinales

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales had a weekend to rejoice as he sealed back-to-back pole positions at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, following a hectic MotoGP Q2 at the Gran Premio TISSOT dell’Emilia Romagna e della Riviera di Rimini. The Spaniard posted 1:31.077 that beat Q1 graduate Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) by 0.076. The front row for Sunday’s race is completed by Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) after Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) had his 1:30.973 cancelled for exceeding track limits at the final corner.

Viñales set the first benchmark with a 1:31.647 while Bagnaia slotted into P2 on his first flying lap but then on his second lap, the Italian really got the hammer down with a 1:31.313. Quartararo slotted into P2 less than a tenth off Pecco, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder going third ahead of Viñales and teammate Pol Espargaro.

Quartararo was 0.032 off Pecco coming through Sector 3 but made a mistake coming into Turn 16 – lap over for El Diablo. After the first runs, Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was provisional P6 but as the riders pitted, his teammate Viñales was already on his second run – and flying. Viñales nailed the lap but didn’t quite manage to beat Bagnaia, however, he did go P2 – 0.073 off – and on the next lap, the number 12 was flying again.

First of Misano triple-header: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

Viñales was a quarter of a second up through the first sector but he lost time around Sector 2 and 3, with just 0.013 covering Viñales and Bagnaia into the final sector. The YZR-M1 rider was on rails through Sector 4 though and sure enough, a Yamaha was at the summit – a 1:31.268 was now the time to beat for pole position.

Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) – one of the pre-race favourites – was lingering down in P10 after his opening few flying laps, that one-lap pace still hampering the Spaniard and Suzuki on Saturday afternoons. Dovizioso was P8 heading into the final three minutes, with his nearest title rival Quartararo P3.

