2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

2020 MotoGP (Czech Grand Prix): The South African stole the show to hand him and KTM their first MotoGP win in a remarkable race, Morbidelli and Zarco complete the podium

By:Updated: Aug 09, 2020 8:24 PM

2020 motogp brad binder ktm factory racing czech gp

MotoGP 2020 season seems to be getting more and more unpredictable by each GP. The unbelievable race at the Monster Energy Czech Republic Grand Prix saw Red Bull KTM Factory Racing celebrating their first GP victory as Brad Binder, in only his third premier class race, stormed to an emotional first win. This is the first time a rookie has won in MotoGP since Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). Binder crossed a finish line with an above five-second lead from Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) who picked up his first MotoGP rostrum with Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) following in P3.

As the lights went out, Fabio Quartararo led into the first corner but was slightly wide, letting Morbidelli get past and in the lead. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) also had a good start from P4 to grab P3 and then soon P2 at Turn 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikes of Pol Espargaro and Binder got great launches to sit 4th and 5th, with Zarco down to P6.

Binder cut through teammate Espargaro and his brother on the Aprilia with ease, and soon right behind Quartararo. The Championship leader was a second off Morbidelli – a gap that remained consistent in the first few laps. Pol Espargaro was through at Turn 3 on Lap 6 with sights set on teammate and Quartararo, as the fight for P2 soon became two KTMs vs Quartararo.

Binder had a nervous final lap which saw him running with a lead of over four seconds. He made no error and stormed across the line on his RC-16 to have his name etched into premier class and KTM folklore. Childhood dreams realised across the board. KTM have arrived to the party, Brad Binder has arrived to the party as MotoGP™ delivers the goods again. Morbidelli brought his Yamaha home to secure a fantastic maiden MotoGP™ podium in second, the Italian had a special weekend in the Czech Republic and he now moves into P3 in the overall standings.

Top 10:

1. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 5.266

3. Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) + 6.470

4. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 6.609

5. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 7.517

6. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) + 7.969

7. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 11.827

8. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 12.862

9. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 15.013

10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 15.087

