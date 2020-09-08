2020 MotoGP: Triple-header to begin at Misano this weekend – what to expect & where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Misano. It’s a modern classic that’s staged some seriously memorable showdowns, and now we’re on the verge of enjoying two races at the track.

The 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship season is heading to Misano this weekend and considering how the season has been so far, unpredictability will reign supreme. The stunning Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will see the start of another triple-header after a two-week ‘summer break’. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) started the year with double wins and lost record-breaking pace at the tougher rounds of Brno and Austria, but 12 months back, the rookie took the reigning Champion to the wire – can he get back there?

It should be a suited track for Yamaha as well as Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) will also be eyeing Misano with optimism as it’s a better layout for the Iwata marque, but also a chance for him to put to bed some truly awful luck at the Red Bull Ring.

The title for ‘Most Wins’ is shared three ways but only one of the riders from the list – Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) who has displayed a deceptively solid consistency in 2020. Robbed of what could’ve been the first podium earlier in the year, Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), has taken a key step forward this season.

Two restarted races in Austria helped Rookie Alex Marquez to deepen his understanding of the MotoGP class and focus on his speed in the opening laps. But Alex is now hoping for a calmer weekend and is determined to return to the points after failing to score for the first time in the premier class. This is not Alex’s first time riding an RC213V in Misano, having done a shakedown back in 2016.

In 2019, Alex achieved one of his three career podiums in San Marino on route to the Moto2 World Championship title. As Marc Marquez continues to recover from injury, Stefan Bradl will again deputize the eight-time World Champion for the upcoming San Marino GP. The German returns to the Italian circuit having tested there just after the two races in Austria. It will be his first race outing at the circuit since 2018 when Stefan was a wildcard aboard the Honda RC213V. Bradl is again looking to close in on the points while working with HRC to continue the development of the Honda.

