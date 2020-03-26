2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed – fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 MotoGP: The Jerez race on 3 May was hoped to be the season starter for the 2020 season, but that was pushed back on Thursday morning by MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports and governing body the FIM.

Published: March 26, 2020 6:07:36 PM

FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the postponement of the Red Bull Gran Premio de España, which was set to be held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from the 1st to the 3rd of May. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled.

The statement reads: As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, a new date for the Spanish GP cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the event. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.

This development also means that the final pre-season test and opening round of the 2020 MotoE World Cup at Jerez will also not happen.

The upcoming French and Italian Grands Prix at Le Mans and Mugello, respectively may also be axed from their current slots – with a decision on the former expected at the start of April, according to French GP promoters.

Also read: Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday – here’s how to watch

Earlier in March, Argentine GP was announced to have been pushed back to 22 November. Hence, the Valencia season finale will take place after 22 November which means there will be an Americas-Argentina-Valencia triple header to finish the season.

If you have, however, been missing MotoGP, you can catch some of the action that the riders will be indulging in this Sunday. A race will take place on MotoGP official video game. So, MotoGP is introducing the ‘Stay at Home GP’ – a virtual race that will see participation from some of the biggest names like Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and possibly the legendary Valentino Rossi as well. Click the link above to find more about it.

