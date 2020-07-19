2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

2020 MotoGP's stunning return in Jerez saw Quartararo take his first MotoGP win. Reigning champion Marc Marquez gave us one of his most spectacular saves, however, followed by a massive crash with four laps to go.

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) bagged his first MotoGP victory in a dramatic Gran Premio Red Bull de España as he crossed the finish line first having capitalised on a Lap 5 mistake from race leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) who had been revving through a monumental comeback. Reigning World Champion Number 93 suffered a huge crash at Turn 4 with four laps remaining. The podium was completed by Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).

Marc Marquez ended up giving us one of his most mindboggling saves yet that brought him down to P16 from being the lead, followed by him producing an all-time great ride bringing himself back to P3. The Honda star, however, suffered a massive crash post which he had to be taken to the medical centre.

It was a storming launch for Viñales from the middle of the front row, with Jack Miller’s (Pramac Racing) Ducati rocketing to P2 initially. He was wide though allowing Marquez to climb up to second in an average getaway, as Quartararo slot into P3 at Turn 2.

The Desmosedici grunt, however, had Miller slide get into the inside of Quartararo down into the Dani Pedrosa corner, as an early scare occurred for Viñales around Turn 8. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) then went past Quartararo on Lap 2 but the Frenchman was back through at the final corner on that lap as Marquez and Viñales went toe-to-toe at Turn 4.

Lap 5 saw the Number 93 perform a miraculous save at Turn 4 as we saw him pick up his Honda from a certain crash and came back from a trip to the gravel into P16. Lap 13 saw Marquez climbing back up the positions passing Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) to secure P8.

With four laps remaining, Marquez’s charge towards P2 was marred by an incident at Turn 3 when he was launched off his RC213V rather viciously, tumbling through the gravel. Upfront, Quartararo was unfazed as the battle for the final podium spot rested in the final lap. Only 15 riders crossed the line in the brutal Spanish GP. The action returns in just five days at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia.

Top 10:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT)

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 4.603

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) + 5.946

4. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 6.668

5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 6.844

6. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 6.938

7. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) + 13.027

8. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) + 13.441

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) + 19.651

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 21.553

