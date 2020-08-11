2020 MotoGP: Portimao confirmed to host season finale in November

2020 MotoGP: The final race weekend of the season will take place at the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal

The track for the final race weekend has been decided upon. The season finale of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship will be held at the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports recently announced that 15th Grand Prix will take place from 20th to 22nd of November. What has been a reserve track for MotoGP, will make its debut on the calendar this year.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve features characteristic elevation changes and has earned the reputation of a high-speed rollercoaster. The track will welcome MotoGP in November for the first time since 2012 as Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) gets to race the premier class on his home turf for the first time.

In his words of appreciation, FIM President Jorge Viegas thanked Dorna, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and the Motorcycling Federation of Portugal for having managed to meet the necessary conditions to be able to hold the finale of the 2020 FIM Grand Prix World Championship in Portugal.

We are working to have the fans in our race, and we will start with a capacity of 30,000 fans for the race weekend and then we will decide with Dorna and the sanitary authorities the following stages, Autódromo Internacional do Algarve CEO Paulo Pinheiro, said.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: We’ve been to Portimao with Superbike and we think it’s an amazing possibility for us, and also in the agreement is that the track will be resurfaced after the Superbike round. When we explained this to the riders they were excited because they’ve seen the track on TV, but we’ve never been there.

