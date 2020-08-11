2020 MotoGP: Portimao confirmed to host season finale in November

2020 MotoGP: The final race weekend of the season will take place at the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal

By:Updated: Aug 11, 2020 4:08 PM

2020 motogp portimao season finale

The track for the final race weekend has been decided upon. The season finale of the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship will be held at the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports recently announced that 15th Grand Prix will take place from 20th to 22nd of November. What has been a reserve track for MotoGP, will make its debut on the calendar this year.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve features characteristic elevation changes and has earned the reputation of a high-speed rollercoaster. The track will welcome MotoGP in November for the first time since 2012 as Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) gets to race the premier class on his home turf for the first time.

In his words of appreciation, FIM President Jorge Viegas thanked Dorna, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and the Motorcycling Federation of Portugal for having managed to meet the necessary conditions to be able to hold the finale of the 2020 FIM Grand Prix World Championship in Portugal.

Also read: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

We are working to have the fans in our race, and we will start with a capacity of 30,000 fans for the race weekend and then we will decide with Dorna and the sanitary authorities the following stages, Autódromo Internacional do Algarve CEO Paulo Pinheiro, said.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: We’ve been to Portimao with Superbike and we think it’s an amazing possibility for us, and also in the agreement is that the track will be resurfaced after the Superbike round. When we explained this to the riders they were excited because they’ve seen the track on TV, but we’ve never been there.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 Diesel AT review: Still The King of MPVs

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Heavily updated 2021 KTM RC390 spied testing again: Key highlights, India launch details & more!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Triumph Street Triple R launched at a price of Rs 8.84 lakh: Mid-spec variant undercuts entry-level S!

Hyundai Creta sales cross 5 lakh: New Creta best-selling SUV for three consecutive months

Hyundai Creta sales cross 5 lakh: New Creta best-selling SUV for three consecutive months

Vehicle registrations down by 36 percent in July 2020: Three-wheelers worst hit

Vehicle registrations down by 36 percent in July 2020: Three-wheelers worst hit

Mahindra XUV300 prices slashed: Great offers make buying this Venue-rival easier

Mahindra XUV300 prices slashed: Great offers make buying this Venue-rival easier

TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets new colour option: Price, features, engine specs & more!

TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets new colour option: Price, features, engine specs & more!

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Honda Jazz facelift bookings begin: Equipment list reveals segment-first features

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Hyundai spins IONIQ as new EV brand: To launch three new electric models by 2024

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them "emission compliant": Check if your car is affected

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

Most affordable Harley gets cheaper: 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750 BS6 price slashed by this much!

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

New dedicated Tractors and Construction Equipment Vehicle emission norms announced: Get new nomenclature

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

Big discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago this August

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!