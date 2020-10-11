2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: In a frantic and hugely dramatic wet French GP, a 7th winner in 9 races emerged as Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro claim podiums

By:October 11, 2020 6:57 PM
2020 motogp, french gp, petrucci, alex marquez

The 2020 season was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic and then when it did kick off again, not one race has gone by when jaws didn’t drop. The SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France was no different! A wet race at Le Mans saw Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) take the top spot. He finished 2.1 seconds ahead of Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), who delivered a wonderful ride to finish P2 having started from P18 on the grid. The final podium spot was taken by Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), followed by Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team). Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) finished P9 and lower.

The race was delayed due to the thick grey clouds over the track and tensions climbed in the time between the sighting lap and the race being declared wet, which made it a completely unfamiliar territory for two top riders – Quartararo and Mir. The riders could come at any time to swap to their dry-weather bikes.

Miller and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) had a lightning start but it was an early end for Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) as he crashed at Turn 3. The front was soon a Ducati 1-2-3.

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was battling with Quartararo and eventually found a way past, with the Frenchman dropping back down the order at a rate of knots. Crutchlow and Bradley Smith (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) manoeuvred their way past Quartararo before Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was through at Turn 13. Oliveira and Quartararo were wide though and shooting through was Alex Marquez, the Repsol Honda Team rider producing a stunning first opening few laps in his first wet MotoGP race to get into P8.

A quick Championship check with 18 laps to go saw Quartararo in P11 and Mir sitting P19, with Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) also outside the points – a golden opportunity for Dovizioso and Miller, as well as the rest to get themselves right back in the 2020 title hunt.

Also read: 2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

The rain was starting to fall again and now, fifth place Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the fastest man on track. The KTM star was 2.4 seconds behind Rins who in turn was 1.5 seconds off the Ducatis, with Espargaro then setting another fastest lap of the race, but it was only a couple of tenths quicker than race leader Petrucci.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) finished their first wet MotoGP™ races in P12 and P13, Aleix Espargaro and Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech3) completed the points. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) crashed out unhurt on Lap 17 at Turn 4, Smith and Tito Rabat (Esponsorama Racing) were other fallers at Le Mans.

Top 10:

1. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team)

2. Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) +1.273

3. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +1.711

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) +3.911

5. Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) +4.310

6. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) +4.466

7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Indemitsu) +5.921

8. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) +15.597

9. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +16.687

10. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) +16.895

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!