2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez vs Alex Marquez for the first time at Grand Prix of Spain this Sunday!

After winning the title in the middleweight class, Alex Márquez has a whole season ahead to gain experience and make progress on HRC’s long term project, which sees him join the LCR Honda Team at the end of 2020.

All eyes on Jerez as 2020 MotoGP World Championship Round 2, Grand Prix of Spain kicks off this Sunday. There is so much to look forward to – Will Marc Marquez finally sweep his ninth world title? Will Fabio Quartararo be an even tougher competition? How will the year be for The Doctor? And, one of these highlights is most definitely the Marquez vs Marquez battle. This will be the first time both Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez will fight it out from the same team, Honda Repsol. It will have been 245 days when the light go out on 19 July since the MotoGP World Championship grid raced at the season-ending Valencia GP.

The Gran Premio Red Bull de España is the second round of the 14-round rescheduled 2020 MotoGP World Championship campaign, with the Moto2 and Moto3 classes having already run in Qatar. A unique schedule presents itself to the teams and riders for the first race with a day of testing on Wednesday after the long break before beginning the traditional Grand Prix weekend format from Friday.

We need to adapt how we work to stay safe and healthy, but I am really excited to see the team again and enjoy riding the Honda – Marc Marquez

Reigning World Champion Marc Marquez has arrived in Jerez ready to get back on his Honda RC213V after a positive end to testing in Qatar. Marc has had three premier class wins at the Jerez Circuit and has never finished off the podium. A week later, Round 3 of the championship will also take place at the same circuit.

Reigning Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez’s premier class debut was delayed. His first pre-season with the Repsol Honda Team saw him post impressive times during the Sepang Test and make constant progress while in Qatar. In a latest development, HRC announced that Alex will move to LCR Honda by the end of this year.

The Marquez brothers will sport helmets with a special livery on them in support of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and also for those who helped them follow the new guidelines and help limit the spread. The two helmets will be auctioned at the end of the race with proceedings going to Cruz Roja Responde.

Jerez is a circuit I know well and the test on Wednesday will be important because even though we have been able to ride some motocross and keep our fitness, there is nothing like a MotoGP bike – Marc Marquez

I am very excited to see the team again and finally make my debut in MotoGP, it’s something everyone dreams of. It’s going to be a different weekend, but I think once we begin working on track our focus will shift and we can progress in a good way – Alex Marquez

Where to watch: The race weekend begins 18 July 2020, Saturday at 4:00 PM (IST) with the qualifying race followed by the main race on Sunday, 19 July 2020 at 2:30 PM (IST) LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

