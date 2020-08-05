2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez undergoes surgery again, to be replaced by Stefan Bradl at Czech GP

After undergoing a second surgery on a fractured humerus, Marc Marquez will be replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl for the upcoming Czech GP.

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez underwent a second surgery yesterday to replace the titanium plate used in his right arm to fix the humerus broken during a crash at Jerez on 19 July. The plate was found to have suffered damage due to stress accumulation. It has been replaced successfully by Dr Xavier Mir and his team at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus and Marquez will need to remain in the hospital for 48 hours.

Dr. Xavier Mir (MotoGP Traumatology Specialist): It has been 13 days Marc Marquez underwent surgery and today he returned to the operating room. The first surgery was successful, but it was unexpected that the plate was insufficient. An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation.

The doctor states that Marquez has not felt pain during this period, also pointing out that he has always followed medical advice. There will be some clarity on his recovery time after 48 hours have been completed.

After having to skip Andalucia GP, Marc will have to sit out Czech GP as well for which he will be replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl this weekend. The Czech GP is the fourth round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship. One of the major highlights remembered from last year’s GP at this circuit is Marc Marquez’s blitzing fast qualifying lap full 2.5 seconds clear of second-place Jack Miller. This will also be the start of MotoGP’s first triple-header of the revised 2020 calendar.

Bradl is a former Moto2 World Champion. In 2019, he competed in four MotoGP races with a best finish of 10th at the German GP. Bradl has three top 10 finishes to his name at Brno having started seven times in the premier class and missed out on points only once.

