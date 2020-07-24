2020 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to race in Andalucia GP five days after broken arm surgery

Marquez arrived at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on Thursday morning from Barcelona and has since passed the eagerly anticipated fitness test, which will now see him take to the circuit on board his RC213V this weekend.

Sticks & stones may break his bones but Marc Marquez will race in Andalucia GP this weekend. After giving us a spectacular save in Jerez last week, Marc Marquez had an incident which left him with a broken humerus for which he had to undergo a surgery. Now we’ve learnt that two days after, reigning World Champion Number 93, Repsol Honda Team, has been declared fit to ride at this weekend’s Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia after passing a medical check in Jerez.

Fans the world over have been left astounded that Marc’s willingness to get back on his motorcycle and fight it out on track this weekend. Some have encouraged him to go ahead, while some have expressed concern saying that he could still win the championship even if he sits out Andalucia GP. However, all have expressed amazement for his determination, with some calling him ‘superhuman’ or an ‘alien’.

Marquez travelled from Barcelone and arrived at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on Thursday morning. He has since passed the fitness test, which means he will take to the circuit on board his RC213V this weekend.

Also read: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

Alongside the Spaniard, compatriot Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow have also been declared fit to ride in Jerez this weekend. Crutchlow also had surgery on Tuesday to fix a small scaphoid fracture, with all three riders looking to add gain their first points of 2020 at Round 2 of the MotoGP™ World Championship.

MotoGP Calendar

Top 10 at Jerez:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT)

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 4.603

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) + 5.946

4. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 6.668

5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 6.844

6. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 6.938

7. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) + 13.027

8. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) + 13.441

9. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) + 19.651

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 21.553

