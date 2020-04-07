2020 MotoGP: Italian and Catalan Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus, revised calendar soon

The statement further says that new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events.

In yet another downer for MotoGP fans, it has been announced that the Italian and Catalan Grand Prix will not take place on the previously scheduled dates due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports have announced the postponement of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley and Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, which were set to be held at the Autodromo del Mugello from the 29th to the 31st of May and at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from the 5th to the 7th of June, respectively.

The statement further says that as the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events. A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.

Last month, the Jerez GP became the fifth MotoGP race to be postponed in the wake of Coronavirus. This development also meant that the final pre-season test and opening round of the 2020 MotoE World Cup at Jerez will also not happen.

Also read: Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday – here’s how to watch

Earlier in March, Argentine GP was announced to have been pushed back to 22 November. Hence, the Valencia season finale will take place after 22 November which means there will be an Americas-Argentina-Valencia triple header to finish the season.

If you have, however, been missing MotoGP, you can catch some of the action as the riders will be indulging in some virtual racing. One round on the MotoGP official video game has been held already and another is set to be. ‘Stay at Home GP’ saw participation from some of the biggest names like Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, and Fabio Quartararo. Click the link above to find more about it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.