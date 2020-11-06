2020 MotoGP: Grand Prix of Europe on Sunday – When and where to watch

2020 MotoGP: The final countdown is on. Valencia plays host to yet more Championship-defining races and the weather could throw a real spanner in the works.

Three races, six riders, 32 points. In the Gran Premio de Europa pre-event Press Conference, MotoGP World Championship leader Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was joined by his five main contenders: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

After a weekend off, the riders are rearing to go. But how are they feeling heading into the first of two races at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo? How much pressure are they feeling? Mir has a 14-point advantage and admits that there is now more pressure, but the Spaniard is solely focusing on himself and his feeling on the bike.

Unlike his GSX-RR counterpart, Quartararo didn’t enjoy a successful couple of weekends in Aragon. Seeing his teammate Morbidelli win in flawless fashion was a difficult pill for El Diablo to swallow, but the Frenchman has hit the reset button and is ready to take the fight to everyone on a track that he “really likes.”

One of the riders sat alongside him was his 2021 factory Yamaha teammate Viñales. The Spaniard didn’t stand on the podium at MotorLand and lost ground to Mir, but beat Quartararo in both races. He too is in a buoyant mood in Valencia despite the P7 finish in Teruel, however, lessons have been learned and the Spaniard was in a buoyant mood on Thursday.

Also read: Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia’s Moto3 win

It’s safe to say that Dovizioso’s time in Aragon didn’t go to plan. Now 28 points behind Mir, the Italian has it all to do if he is to become 2020 World Champion, but the conditions might favour the wise warhorse this weekend. A wet race always favours the Ducati man, but Dovizioso is clear: he needs to be faster in the dry to have a shot at the title.

And last but not least, the man 32 points behind his teammate and sixth in the standings: Rins. The Spaniard is happy to be in the title race after his shoulder injury woes at the beginning of the season, and like Morbidelli and Dovizioso, the pressure is off.

All the action from Gran Premio de Europa of MotoGP World Championship 2020 will be LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD on Saturday (November 7, 2020) with the Qualifying race from 5:00 PM IST onward followed by the main race on Sunday (November 8, 2020) from 3:15 PM IST onward. The same will also be streamed LIVE on Discovery Plus application on Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 PM IST and 3:35 PM IST, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.