2020 MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Vinales and Rossi complete podium at Andalucia GP

Triple threat from Yamaha: In brutal Andalucia GP conditions which saw crashes & breakdowns, Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi complete the podium as Fabio Quartararo takes the throne.

Published: July 26, 2020 8:09 PM

A dramatic and downright brutal Andalucia GP that saw crashes and breakdowns, witnessed three Yamaha machines take the throne and both runner ups since Phillip Island in 2014. Utterly dominant throughout his run at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia, Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) won, as Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and teammate Valentino Rossi completed the podium. The Doctor took his first podium since the 2019 Americas GP.

The Frenchman had a great start off the line and so did Rossi from P4, but in the back fifth place Miguel Oliveria (Red Bull KTM Tech3) crashed at Turn 1 during a scuffle involving Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Bradley Smith (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). Oliveria was out of the race, Binder dropped back and Smith’s pace was compromised as well.

Upfront, it was a Yamaha vs Yamaha vs Yamaha battle as Quartararo lead Vinales and Rossi with a 1.5-second lead in Lap 4. The Pramac Racing duo was breathing down Petronas Yamaha SRT’s number 20, but by Lap 6 Quartararo had a nearly three-second lead.

MotoGP 2020 calendar

Quartararo made no mistakes in the brutal conditions to take his second consecutive victory, cementing his lead in the Championship over second-place Vinales. The Spaniard salvaged second place which could be crucial in the long run, but he had no answer for his 2021 teammate today. Rossi’s return to the rostrum is more than welcomed for the 41-year-old, a mesmerizing ride in these conditions by Rossi who now notches up 199 MotoGP podiums, his 235th across all classes.

Quartararo has had a perfect couple of weekends in Jerez and will head to Brno as the title leader. Vinales takes home two-second places – far from a disaster – and will be looking to build on a successful weekend, with reigning World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) returning to the MotoGP arena.

