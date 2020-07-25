2020 MotoGP: Quartararo reserves P1 in qualifying, Marc Marquez to sit out Andalucia GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo has taken a pole again, followed by Maverick Viñales & Francesco Bagnaia. It was Yamaha vs Yamaha scrap in Q2 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, a Ducati joins the YZR-M1 duo on the front row.

After claiming his first MotoGP win at Jerez last weekend, Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) has claimed back-to-back pole positions at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto registering a 1.37.007 in Q2 at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia. Maverick Vinales set a faster lap time than the Frenchman but was cancelled for exceeding track time limits. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) completed the podium, picking his maiden MotoGP front row.

Yamaha dominance continued from last weekend into Q2 but with a lot of action in the middle. While Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Bagnaia were the first to get the pace running but Vinales was soon in the lead with a 1.37.217. Into the pit lane, Vinales led Bagnaia and Quartararo by two-tenths with Binder, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) right behind.

With fresh tyres, Quartararo was the first to begin his rally for a pole position and sure enough, ‘El Diablo’ was P1 by just under a tenth. Vinales beat Quartararo’s time but Race Direction cancelled the lap and Viñales stayed second, handing Quartararo his eighth MotoGP pole position – his third consecutive in Jerez.

Bagnaia rolled in what was his best premier class qualifying cementing his position at P3, with Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) following, earning a P4 starting slot for Sunday’s race.

As for reigning World Champion Marc Marquez, he completed 10 laps in FP4 but went straight out the back of the box. His team confirmed on social media that he would not race in Q1 and then later Repsol Honda Team Manager Alberto Puig stated that he won’t be racing in Andalucia, saying: “We won’t take any more risks, Marc won’t race.”

Time will tell if Quartararo will sweep his second MotoGP victory as the Yamaha vs Yamaha battle goes down tomorrow with the reigning Champion out of action in Jerez.

Top 10:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) – 1:37.007

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.095

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) + 0.169

4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.335

5. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3) + 0.337

6. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT)

7. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 0.416

8. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.457

9. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.589

10. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.593

