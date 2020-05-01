2020 MotoGP calender revised again: Three more Grands Prix cancelled

For now, the next GP in line for the 2020 MotoGP season should be the Monster Energy Grand Prix in Czech Republic on 9 August if no further delays affect the schedule.

Published: May 1, 2020

motogp 2020 calender

Owning to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the inevitable has indeed happened yet again. The 2020 MotoGP season, which has already seen a long list of Grands Prix cancellations and postponements this year, now has another three GPs that stand cancelled. The HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, the Motul TT Assen and the Grand Prix of Finland will no longer take place on their scheduled dates of 19-21 June, 26-28 June and 10-12 July, respectively.

The cancellation of these events also means the cancelling of FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, Northern Talent Cup and FIM red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup track activity which were scheduled to take place at the same events.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would like to thank all the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We very much look forward to returning to the Sachsenring and the TT Circuit Assen in 2021, and eagerly await the Grand Prix debut of the new KymiRing next season,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.

Also read: MotoGP 20 official game is here! Race with champions or start at Moto 3 & race your way to top flight

Meanwhile, the line-up for the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain has been revealed. The star-studded MotoGP grid will comprise of 11 riders and they’ll compete for over 13 laps – the equivalent of 50% of the race distance. There will also be virtual Moto2 and Moto3 grids – both of which will comprise 10 riders competing over eight laps, which is 35% of the race distance.

In addition, for the first time since its release on the 23rd of April, the riders will now be playing on the new official MotoGP 20 Videogame from the developer, publisher, and long-standing partner Milestone.

